MTV Video Music Awards 2021 Time & Channels

The 2021 MTV Music Video Awards air tonight. The star-studded list of performs includes Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Kacey Musgraves, and Doja Cat.

The awards started back in 1984, with Bette Midler and Dan Akroyd hosting the first-ever show. Since then, the VMAs have become known as the “Super Bowl for Youth,” for the staggering amount of young viewers it draws every year. The iconic “Moonman” trophies have become a coveted award for artists.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s show, including where, when, and how to watch.

When & How to Watch the MTV VMA Awards

The 2021 VMA Awards will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, September 12. The show will run until 11 p.m. Eastern time. Following the broadcast, the Awards will air again at 11 p.m. Eastern time and 2 a.m. Eastern time.

You can watch the VMAs on MTV or stream it on MTV.com with a valid cable login. Other online streaming services that allow you to watch the VMAs are Paramount+, Sling TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV.

Doja Cat will host the show as well as perform.

Who Is Performing Tonight?

Tonight’s VMA Awards will feature a slew of highly-anticipated performances. Former “Fifth Harmony” stars Camila Cabello and Normani will both perform. Cabello, who recently played the titular role in a new “Cinderella” adaptation, will perform her new single, “Don’t Go Yet.”

Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will perform “Star-Crossed,” the title track of her new album. The album is accompanied by a film directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Here is the full list of performers for tonight’s show:

Alicia Keys and Swae Lee

Anitta

Camila Cabello

Chlöe

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

Kacey Musgraves

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

Kim Petras

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker

Normani

Olivia Rodrigo

Ozuna

Polo G

Swedish House Mafia

Tainy and Shawn Mendes

Twenty One Pilots

Who are the Nominees for the Top Awards?

Perhaps the most coveted VMA Awards are Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Who is nominated for these awards and who is likely to take home the Moonman in these categories?

Nominated for Video of the Year are Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP), DJ Khaled and Drake (Popstar), Doja Cat and SZA (Kiss Me More), Ed Sheeran (Bad Habits), Lil Nas X (Montero (Call Me By Your Name)), and The Weeknd (Save Your Tears). The award will likely go to either WAP or Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Nominated for Artist of the Year are Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift. It seems like it might be breakthrough artist Olivia Rodrigo’s turn to win this one.

Nominated for Song of the Year are 24kGoln and Iann Dior (Mood), Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, and Silk Sonic (Leave the Door Open), BTS (Dynamite), Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP), Dua Lipa (Levitating), and Olivia Rodrigo (Drivers License). K-Pop band BTS has a good shot at taking home this award.

Nominated for Best New Artist are 24kGoldn, Giveon, The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo, Polo G, and Saweetie. Again, Rodrigo is going to be hard to beat.

See the full list of nominees here. Tune in to the VMAs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

