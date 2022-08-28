MTV VMAs 2022 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards?

MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards are back and this year, they are returning to a familiar place.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” Paramount+ Executive Bruce Gillmer said in a press release. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

So which stars will invade the Prudential Center to hand out the Moon Person trophies? Who are the hosts? Who are the performers?

The 2022 VMAs air on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. According to Business Insider, the award show will also air on “BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, CW, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.”

Here is what you need to know:

Who Are the Presenters at the 2022 VMAs?

MTV is boasting “a massive list of presenters” who will take the stage at the 2022 Video Music Awards. They include Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, comedy duo Cheech and Chong, Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Dove Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart, and Offset.

Lavigne, Rexha and DJ Khaled have all previously presented at the VMAs.

Cameron is also pulling double duty, performing during the VMAs’ pre-show.

Who Are the MCs for the 2022 VMAs?

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards, departing from the previous years’ traditional hosting format. They will “be on hand to emcee the VMAs and announce the biggest moments of the night,” MTV announced.

Minaj is pulling double duty for the event, also performing. She is receiving the Vanguard Award, which is “presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” according to a press release.

LL Cool J received the award in 1997.

Who Are the Performers at the 2022 VMAs?

The 2022 VMAs will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, Nicki Minaj and Red Hot Chili Peppers, the 2022 VMA Global Icon Award Recipient.

Kane Brown will make history as the first male country singer to perform at the award show, singing his newest single, “Grand.”

Switching it up, Bad Bunny will be broadcast live from Yankee Stadium. He is currently on his World’s Hottest Tour, with what MTV is promising is “never-before-seen choreography tailored just for the VMAs.”

The night will also feature collaborations from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, as well as Marshmello and Khalid.

The event will also feature performances on its Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos. Those performers include Lauren Spencer Smith, JID, Conan Gray and Flo Milli.

Three rising artists will perform during the 90-minute pre-show. They are “Best New Artist” nominee, Dove Cameron, who will make her pre-show debut, MTV reports. Saucy Santana will perform “Booty” and Yung Gravy will perform his current single, “Betty (Get Money).”

READ NEXT: MTV Video Music Awards 2022 Time & Channels