MTV VMAs 2022 Performers & What to Expect

Some of music’s biggest stars are set to take the stage at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The MTV award show will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

“We are thrilled to be back in New Jersey for this year’s VMAs live from Prudential Center,” Paramount+ Executive Bruce Gillmer said in a press release. “Our 2019 show in Newark was undoubtedly one of our biggest and most successful shows yet and we’re excited to bring back the incredible fan energy for one of music’s most anticipated and iconic nights.”

So who are the performers? Here is what you need to know:

The VMAs Pre-Show Features 3 Performers

MTV is starting the party early with a 90-minute pre-show kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. Tate McRae will be a special celebrity correspondent and Murda Beatz will be the Kraft Singles House DJ.

“Best New Artist” nominee, Dove Cameron, will make her pre-show debut, MTV reports. Saucy Santana will perform “Booty” and Yung Gravy will perform his current single, “Betty (Get Money).”

VMAs to Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Performers

The 2022 Video Music Awards will feature performances spanning many genres, including pop, country, rap and more. MTV has announced the star-studded lineup of performers, including Anitta, Blackpink, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin and Panic! At The Disco.

Bad Bunny will be airing live from Yankee Stadium, a stop on his World’s Hottest Tour, with what MTV is promising is “never-before-seen choreography tailored just for the VMAs.”

In a history-making move, Kane Brown is set to be the first male country singer to ever perform at the VMAs. MTV announced the 28-year-old will perform the television debut of his current single, “Grand.”

The night will also feature two collaborations, with Eminem and Snoop Dogg taking the stage together to perform their hit, “From the D 2 the LBC,” MTV reports. It will be the first time either rapper has taken the VMA stage in more than a decade.

Marshmello and Khalid are also set to perform together.

The Video Music Awards will also feature performances on its Extended Play Stage presented by Doritos. Those performers include Lauren Spencer Smith, JID, Conan Gray and Flo Milli.

Nicki Minaj & Red Hot Chili Peppers Set to Take the Stage

☎️ 🎀 CALLING ALL BARBZ, CALLING ALL BARBZ 🎀 ☎️ Presenting your 2022 Video Vanguard Award recipient… @NICKIMINAJ!!! Come party with us as she takes the #VMAs stage for an epic performance, August 28th on MTV!!! pic.twitter.com/ks5puKYHxy — MTV (@MTV) August 8, 2022

Two of the night’s honorees will also take the stage: Nicki Minaj and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Minaj is the 2022 VMA Video Vanguard Award Recipient. “The award is presented to artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture,” according to MTV. “Unlike other trophies given at the VMAs, the Vanguard Award is a gold-plated Moon Person rather than a traditional silver one.”

She last performed at the award show four years ago.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are the 2022 VMA Global Icon Award Recipient. “The Global Icon Award celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape,” MTV writes.

The band last performed at the Video Music Awards in 2000.

