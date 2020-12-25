Waffle House’s Christmas 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Merry Christmas! Although most restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, Waffle House is an exception. It’s open almost every day of the year, unless local pandemic regulations require the store to be closed.

Waffle House Is Open Christmas Day

A representative of Waffle House told Heavy: “Our restaurants traditionally are open 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year (366 this year), including all holidays. However, a few of our locations currently operate on a less-than 24 hour basis because of the pandemic’s effect on our business. We strongly encourage customers to check with their local Waffle House for any variations in hours.”

In other words, most Waffle House locations will be open today and they’ll be open for 24 hours. However, there could be some exceptions. If pandemic regulations require that a Waffle House location be closed or open for less than 24-hours, then you might not find that particular location open when you go to visit. Just to be on the safe side, check with your local Waffle House before stopping by.

You can find locations here and enter your city or ZIP code on the map, or choose to let it find your location automatically.

Waffle House Is Offering Its Regular Menu for Christmas

While our restaurants look a little different now, we still love when you walk through our doors. 🎄 Wishing you a warm and safe holiday season! pic.twitter.com/BFIkChESzc — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) December 22, 2020

A representative of Waffle House told Heavy: “Waffle House will continue to offer its regular menu during the holidays. The menu offers reasonable pricing and regularly, discounted meal options.”

Waffle House has more than 2,000 locations in 25 states in the United States.

The store has a lot of great options right now that you might enjoy on Christmas. There’s the 100% Angus beef bacon cheeseburger deluxe. You can get a two-ounce regular Angus hamburger or a quarter-pound Angus hamburger (four-ounce.)

There’s also the pecan waffle which would taste great for the holiday. Waffle House also offers a regular classic waffle, a chocolate chip waffle, and a peanut butter chip waffle. You can choose to add toppings or sides like sausage, city ham, country ham, or bacon. Waffle House is also offering a blueberry waffle that recently returned to the menu. It’s not clear if this is available in all locations or not at this time.

Another option is the All-Star Special. This includes your choice of two eggs or three, and grits or hashbrowns with your choice of onions, smoked ham, grilled tomatoes, American cheese, grilled mushrooms, sausage gravy, Bert’s chili, or jalapeno peppers. Or you can opt for tomatoes instead of hashbrowns or grits. Then you can choose white or wheat toast (or raisin toast, biscuit, or Texas toast), your choice of waffle with toppings, and your choice of bacon, sausage, city or country ham.

The Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer recently said that there have been zero coronavirus cases linked to its 2,100 locations, Fox News reported.

Ehmer said: “We have proven, over these nine months, we have zero evidence of any spread being traced back to our restaurants for our people or our customers. We’ve traced back all of our infections… and it all traces back to something away from the restaurant.”

At one point, Waffle House had to close 700 locations temporarily during the peak.

