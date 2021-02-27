Walkee Paws on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneur Lisa Baronoff took her company and product, the Walkee Paws, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if she could get a deal from one of the investors in the tank.

According to the episode synopsis, Barnoff “shows the Sharks an easy way to walk your dog without tracking dirt and germs.”

The entrepreneur pitched her innovative product to Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary.

Here’s what you should know about Walkee Paws on Shark Tank:

1. Walkee Paws Started as an Alternative to Booties

The company started out after Baronoff, the founder, realized that her dog hated the traditional dog booties. Her dog that was the inspiration for Walkee Paws, Toffee, was a Cocker Spaniel and died in 2020, according to the company website.

“As a dog owner in Manhattan, I grew increasingly concerned over the germs, dirt, chemicals, rain, and snow my dogs were coming into contact with on our daily walks,” Baronoff explained. “Unfortunately, my pups hated traditional dog booties almost as much as I did.”

She adds, “Not only were they uncomfortable to wear and a pain to put on, but they also had a habit of falling off mid-walk and only held up for a few wears.”

2. Walkee Paws Are the First-Ever Dog Leggings

According to the company website, the product that Baronoff designed for her dogs are the first-ever dog leggings.

“Walkee Paws were designed to protect your pooch from all the ruff stuff outside, all while making walks with your furry friends even more enjoyable,” the website reads. “I’ve been so thrilled and grateful to see how many dogs and puppy parents have fallen in love with Walkee Paws, which has inspired me to expand our product line even further.”

Since then, the website claims that families have fallen in love with the product.

3. Walkee Paws Sells Leggings, Raincoats & More

Walkee Paws has evolved from just leggings to many more products including puffer coats, raincoats, reversible harnesses and patterned leashes.

“We’ve even created Indoor Walkee Paws with Grippy Socks, so your pup can get a grip on wooden floors and slippery surfaces,” the website reads, “My hope is that these designes keep your pup comfy, cozy and protected on their everyday adventures – providing you with peace of mind and worry-free walks.”

The leggings protect the paws of the dog as well as their legs, keeping them clean no matter what they have to walk through.

4. The Leggings Are Available to Order Online

At the time of writing, the leggings are available to order online at the company’s website, and they’re available in plenty of colors and styles.

Some styles of a new fit are only currently available for preorder, but the snug fit is available to purchase online in four sizes, extra small, small, medium and large.

Three fits are available to purchase, the snug fit, regular fit and adjustable fit. The snug fit is best for dogs with skinny legs and short fir, and they include elastic leg openings. The regular fit is better for dogs with thick legs and lots of fur, and the new fit, the adjustable fit are an in-between where they are easy on and are sure to stay fit.

The leggings start at $34.99, though some of the styles are a little more expensive at nearly $40.

5. The Dog Leggings Have Positive Reviews

At the time of writing, there are plenty of positive reviews on the company’s testimonials page.

“The best product ever!” one person wrote. It protects the paws of my dog from snow, salt, mud when we are walking in the neighborhood… Before we used boots and he would always lose one. Not anymore with these leggings.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if Walkee Paws scores a deal from one of the investors.

READ NEXT: Souper Cubes on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know