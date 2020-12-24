Walmart Christmas Eve & Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open?

Is Walmart open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2020? Walmart will be open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. It reopens again on December 26.

Walmart Closes Early on Christmas Eve

A representative of Walmart told Heavy that all Walmart stores will close at 6 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Walmart Is Closed on Christmas Day

A representative of Walmart told Heavy that all Walmart stores will remain closed on Christmas Day. The stores will reopen for normal business hours on December 26, 2020.

So where can you go for groceries with Walmart closed today on Christmas? Here’s a list of grocery stores that are expected to be open. But please note that these details might change depending on local pandemic regulations and individual store decisions, so call the location near you before heading over. Stores expected to have at least some locations in their chain open today include Albertsons, CVS, 7Eleven, Safeway, Wawa, Rite-Aid, Giant, Speedway, Cumberland Farms, Circle K, Sheetz, some Starbucks, and more.

Walmart Was Also Closed for Thanksgiving This Year

This year, Walmart was also closed on Thanksgiving Day. This was unusual for the store. In a July 21 statement, the retailer announced: “Walmart also announced that it has made the decision to close Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Our Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.”

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., said about the Thanksgiving decision in a press release: “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

Walmart Is Offering Hassle-Free Returns

In a press statement on December 21, Walmart shared that they are now offering hassle-free returns. If you purchased an item online (shipped and sold by Walmart.com), you can return it without having to leave your home. This is a new policy designed to make returns easier for people who are not wanting to go into stores.

Walmart wrote: “Now, customers can schedule a return through our new service, Carrier Pickup by FedEx, which is an incredibly convenient way to make that unwanted gift *magically* disappear. Even more magical, this new return option is not only super-easy but also free, and here to stay beyond the holiday season.”

Just go online or use the Walmart App, select the item, choose a return pickup and appointment date, pack it, add the label, and wait for pickup.

If you don’t have a printer, select “Dropoff at FedEx” instead, get a return code/QR code, take it to any FedEx Office with the QR code, and the FedEx associate will scan the QR code and print the free return label for you. Then they’ll attach the label and ship it back for you.

In addition, the holiday return policy is now extended too. Most items bought from October 16-December 25 won’t begin their 30-day return period until December 26.

