Walmart Easter Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Easter 2021! This is a great time for celebration, whether you’re vaccinated and spending time with family and friends for the first time since the pandemic started or you’re still staying at home. Either way, you might need groceries today for your Easter festivities. If you’re wondering if Walmart is open or closed for Easter, then we have good news for you.

Walmart Will Be Open for Normal Business Hours on Easter

If you need somewhere to grab groceries, whether by delivery or in-store, then Walmart is a great option for Easter. A representative for Walmart told Heavy: “Walmart will be open for normal business hours on Easter.”

You can find your local stores’ hours here.

If you’re not wanting to go inside a Walmart store, you can still order your items through curbside pickup. Many stores still aren’t open 24/7. A look at the stores in Texas, for example, revealed that 24-hour stores are closing at 11 p.m. Many stores are also still offering senior shopping hours for the first hour of the day. Contact your local store for more details, as local regulations can affect operating hours.

Pick Up an Easter-Themed Baking Kit While You’re at Walmart

If you’re looking for last-minute supplies so you can share in fun Easter-themed activities with your family, Walmart has you covered. A representative for Walmart told Heavy: “We also have the cutest baking kits to help every-bunny celebrate! From colorful swirl cupcake mixes to adorable bunny face decorations, Walmart’s exclusive bake and décor kits will help you and your family make creative Easter treats right at home!”

These kits are exclusively available at Walmart and are available in cupcake, cookie, and brownie themes.

Here’s the complete list of exclusive Easter bake and decor kits at Walmart:

Bake Kits:

Decorating kits to elevate your cupcakes and cookies:

Sprinkle kits to “jazz up” cupcake creations

Walmart Has Been Supplying COVID-19 Vaccines in Many Locations

Walmart has been supplying COVID-19 vaccines at many locations.

To determine if the Walmart near you is offering a vaccine, go to Walmart’s vaccine signup webpage here. The store finder has been replaced with an interactive map where you can see if there’s a location providing vaccines near you.

To schedule a vaccination at a Walmart store, go to Walmart’s webpage here. Scroll past the map portion of the webpage. You will see a blue section that reads “Schedule your COVID-19 vaccine.” Click on “Schedule Now.” Click on “Schedule now” and you’ll be taken here. This is a login page and you will need to enter your Walmart account email and password before you can proceed. At that point, you’ll be asked again to enter your ZIP code to see if there is a location near you offering a vaccine.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates