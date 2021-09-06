Walmart Labor Day Hours 2021: Are Stores Open or Closed Today?

Happy Labor Day 2021!

Whether you have the day off today or not, you may be wondering if Walmart is open for picking up groceries or having supplies delivered. What options are available to you today on Monday, September 6, 2021?

Walmart Hours Are Not Changing for Labor Day

A Walmart representative confirmed with Heavy.com that Walmart stores will not be changing their business hours for Labor Day. So yes, stores will be open and they will still be operating according to their regular schedule.

Most stores still aren’t open 24/7. Walmart’s website noted that as of June 5, store hours expanded to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, unless mandated otherwise by the government.

Hours may still vary by location. You can find your local store’s hours here.

And as of July 3, pharmacy and vision centers returned to their pre-COVID hours. (Of course, these hours may vary on the Labor Day holiday, so you’ll want to call ahead to confirm the hours today.)

Walmart noted: “In our pharmacy, we have convenient options to pick-up your prescriptions, including drive-thru in many locations, as well as curbside pick-up and mail-to-home options.”

To see Walmart’s Labor Day specials, visit their webpage here. Labor Day savings include discounts on computers, gas grills, vacuum cleaners, toys, games, clothing, furniture, TVs, pet supplies, electronics, watches, camping gear, workout gear, pens and other educational supplies, shoes, cologne, ice makers, rugs, bedroom supplies, trash cans, and more. Of course, exact discounts may vary by store and availability.

Walmart Pandemic Guidelines

According to Walmart’s website, masks are still required of associates working in areas of substantial or high-risk transmission. Customers are urged to wear masks, too. The website noted:

Per CDC Guidance, all Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in an area of substantial or high transmission are required to wear a mask or face covering while working indoors, regardless of vaccination status. In these counties and where there are state or local mask mandates, associates will be required to wear masks inside our facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and our campus offices. The CDC updates its data on transmission rates every Monday, so the guidance on mask usage will change over time in different locations. Facility Management will also post signage at our stores and clubs to remind customers and members about the CDC’s revised guidance and strongly encourage them to wear masks or face coverings.

Regarding other pandemic measures, the website also noted:

For the foreseeable future, we will continue with most of the measures currently in place – such as enhanced cleaning routines, including spraying carts after use and keeping plastic shields at our registers. We will continue to have social distancing floor decals, and we will continue to follow all state and local government mandates covering our stores.

Walmart also noted on August 31 that vaccinations have been expanded to include third doses for immunocompromised individuals, and they’ll be ready to give out booster shots once the CDC and FDA recommend them.

