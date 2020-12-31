Walmart New Year’s Eve & Day 2020-2021 Hours: Is It Open?

Is Walmart open on New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2021? The good news is that in most locations, Walmart will indeed be open. But it’s best to check your local Walmart to make sure hours aren’t different near you.

Walmart Is Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Walmart will be open for its regular hours on both New Year’s Eve 2020 and New Year’s Day 2020.

A representative of Walmart confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for normal business hours on both days.

In some locations, this means stores will be open until 11 p.m. local time. Walmart’s website noted that as of November 14, Walmart store hours were 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. unless mandated otherwise by a government agency. However, you should check with the Walmart near you just to make sure. Check your local Walmart to find out when it will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Walmart’s News & Updates

Walmart has a number of end-of-year clearance events that you can view here. These include savings on clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and watches, health products, home products, home improvement products, electronics, and more.

Walmart now offers hassle-free returns, a press release shared. If you purchase an item that is shipped and sold through Walmart.com, you can return it without having to go into the store. You can schedule a return through the Carrier Pickup by FedEx service. To do so, use the Walmart app or go online, select the item you’re wanting to return, and then choose a return pickup and appointment date. Pack up your item, add the label, and wait for FedEx to arrive at your home to pick the item up.

If you don’t have a printer to put a label on the item, then you can choose the Dropoff at FedEx option instead. You’ll get a QR code (return code) that you can take into any local FedEx office along with your package. Let a FedEx associate scan the QR code and they’ll print the label for you and attach it to the package for shipping.

For some, these options are quicker and easier than showing up at Walmart to return your items in person, which might involve waiting in line at Customer Service.

Walmart’s press statement also notes: “Top that off with more good news for customers: No matter how customers choose to return the item, we’ve worked hard to speed up the time frame for which customers get their money back. For many online returns, refunds will be credited to customers’ payment account sometimes as soon as the next day, and same day for in-store returns.”

Walmart also notes that through its donation, product liquidation, and other recycling programs, they’ve diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned merchandise and assets from the landfill.

Walmart’s breaking new ground in other ways too. In New Mexico as of December 23, Walmart began administering the Moderna vaccine to health care workers at select stores. The press release noted: “Because our pharmacists will be on the front lines of administering these vaccines, we are offering our first doses to them. The first Walmart pharmacist to receive a vaccine in one of our facilities was pharmacy clinical service manager Alexis Abbatantuono, a 13-year associate, and she is excited to support her community.”

