Walmart & Target Easter 2022 Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Is Walmart or Target open on Easter Sunday 2022? While Walmart stores are open for the holiday, Target stores are closed. Here are all the Easter details, including information about store hours.

Walmart Is Open on Easter

Walmart will be open for its regular hours on Easter 2022. For most locations, these hours are still set for 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time, with most 24/7 stores still not returning to their old 24/7 status. However, some local stores close earlier than 11 p.m., so you’ll definitely want to confirm the hours before heading over.

Check your local Walmart to find out exactly when it will be open on Easter and to make sure that hours aren’t different near you.

Target Stores Are Closed on Easter

A Target spokesperson confirmed with Heavy that stores will be closed today for the Easter holiday. They shared: “I can confirm Target stores will be closed on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Outside of that date, stores will operate with their standard hours.”

So Target will be open for its regular business hours again on Monday, April 18.

This isn’t unusual for the chain. In fact, it typically isn’t open for the Easter holiday. Target only closes on three holidays: Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, and Thanksgiving. It’s open on other holidays, like New Year’s Day, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Valentine’s Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Black Friday, Father’s Day, and the like.

Target recently announced that the chain plans to not open on Thanksgiving ever again, CNN reported.

You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here.

