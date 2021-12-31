Walmart & Target New Year’s Hours: Are Stores Open or Closed?

Is Walmart or Target open on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022? The good news is that in most locations, Walmart and Target stores will indeed be open. But it’s best to check your local store to make sure hours aren’t different near you.

Walmart Is Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Walmart will be open for its regular hours on both New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022. This is 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time on both days.

A representative of Walmart confirmed with Heavy that stores will be open for normal business hours on both days, unless otherwise mandated by a government agency.

Check your local Walmart to find out exactly when it will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and to make sure that hours aren’t different where you live.

Walmart recently announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will be transitioning away from Walmart in the upcoming year, but will remain CFO until his successor is named. He’ll remain on as an associate, assisting with the transition, until January 31, 2023.

Target Stores Have Special Hours for New Year’s Eve & Are Open on New Year’s Day

A representative from Target told Heavy that most Target stores will be closing at 9 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2021. Then they will operate for their regular store hours on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here. It’s always good to double-check, since hours may vary in some locations.

Target has several specials going on through January 1, the representative shared, including the following:

Up to 50% off toys online and in store

Save $10 when you spend $40 on select women’s and men’s clothing, accessories and shoes on Target.com

You can find out about Target’s latest deals in the store’s weekly ad.

Target typically only closes on three holidays: Christmas Day, Easter Sunday, and Thanksgiving. It’s open on other holidays, like New Year’s Day, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Valentine’s Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Black Friday, Father’s Day, and the like.

Target recently announced that the chain plans to not open on Thanksgiving ever again, CNN reported. Target is closing all its stores on Thanksgiving from this year on forward.

Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees: “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” NBC News reported. (Some distribution and call center employees may still need to work today, however.)

Cornell said he decided to make the change permanent when he visited stores in New York and New Jersey, and employees there talked about how happy they were to be able to stay home on Thanksgiving, CNN reported.

Walmart also was closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, but did not note if this is a permanent change or not.

