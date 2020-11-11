Walmart & Target on Veterans Day 2020: Hours & Discounts

It’s Veterans Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering what Walmart or Target’s hours are near you today and what their Veterans Day specials are. Whether you’re wanting to visit yourself, get your order delivered, or have your order taken out to you via curbside shopping, knowing the specials today can help.

Walmart Stores Still Aren’t Open 24 Hours, But Hours Are Extending Later on November 14

Most Walmart stores are currently open until 10 p.m., including on Veterans Day. USA Today reported in mid-August that Walmart was extending its store hours to 10 p.m. after most stores had been only open until 8:30 p.m. since March due to the pandemic. However, 24-hour stores have not been reopened to 24 hours.

On November 14, after Veterans Day, store hours will be extended from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., unless a government agency mandates otherwise, Walmart shared.

For the store hours near you today, see the store finder, as limited hours may vary by location. Expect to see other changes, as Walmarts still have requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19.

Although not technically a Veterans Day special, Walmart is offering a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals early, starting on Veterans Day, November 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern online. You can catch the deals in your area in the weekly ads here and by shopping online starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11. Additional deals will kick off online on November 14 at 12 a.m. Eastern and in store on November 14 at 4 a.m. Although Wednesday deals will vary by location, in some areas they include discounts on Smart TVs, Lenovo computers, Shark IQ Robot, certain brands of cordless vacuums, certain brands of pressure washers, and more.

Operation Military Kids reported that Walmart does not have a military discount specifically for veterans or active military.

Target Is Offering a Military Discount for Veterans Day

Target will be open for its regular hours on Veterans Day. Most stores are closing at 10 p.m., but Target’s hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here.

This year, Target is offering active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families a 10% discount off the full basket of items through Veterans Day. Go to www.target.com/circle/military to demonstrate your eligibility. Once you’ve verified that you’re eligible, you’ll be able to access a one-time 10% Target Circle offer that can be used in stores or online through November 11.

You can also add a veteran/dependent status to your profile any time of year, be eligible for any future offers, and participate in votes to direct Target’s community giving funds.

Target notes that it also participates in the following ventures:

Our ongoing support for active-duty military, veterans and their families reaches well beyond Veterans Day. All year round, we partner with the USO and Operation Gratitude for volunteer events across the country. And as a member of Veteran Jobs Mission, we have joined with other top companies in a pledge to hire more U.S. military veterans – with nearly 300,000 veterans hired coalition-wide to date and a goal of hiring 1 million veterans by 2020.

