Walmart & Target on Veterans Day 2021 Discounts & Specials

It’s Veterans Day 2021 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies, you may be wondering what Walmart or Target’s hours are near you today and what their Veterans Day specials are. Whether you’re wanting to visit yourself or get your order delivered to your home or via curbside delivery, knowing the details about today’s holiday can help.

Walmart Has Launched Its ‘Event 2’ Black Friday Special Online

Walmart does not typically change its business hours for Veterans Day on November 11, 2021. However, Walmart’s second Black Friday special kicks off in stores on November 12, according to Walmart’s official statement, so stores will open early the day after Veterans Day starting at 5 a.m. Most stores still aren’t open 24/7.

Walmart’s Veterans Day hours will be from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at most locations. For the store hours near you today, see the store finder, as hours may vary by location.

Although not technically a Veterans Day special, Walmart is launching its second set of Black Friday specials in-stores the day after Veterans Day. You can see deals in your area in the weekly ads here. In addition, “Event 2” of their Black Friday specials launched online on November 10, so you can already go online to see what Veterans Day specials are available on their website.

As for their “Event 3” specials, those will happen on the traditional Black Friday.

Target Offers a Military Discount for Veterans Day

Target will be open for its regular hours on Veterans Day. Most stores currently close at 10 p.m., including on Veterans Day. However, Target’s hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here.

Every November, Target offers active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families a 10% discount off the full basket of items through Veterans Day, whether purchased in stores or online. This year, that discount can be used twice in the first part of November. You can also go to www.target.com/circle/military to demonstrate your eligibility. Once you’ve verified that you’re eligible, you’ll be able to access a two-time 10% Target Circle offer that can be used in stores or online through November 13.

Target explained: “Guests can add a veteran or military family status to their Target Circle profile — making them eligible for bonus offers. Also with Target Circle, any member can vote to direct Target’s community giving funds to local nonprofits in certain markets.”

Target Circle benefits also include 1% earnings for everyone when you shop, along with a birthday gift and 5% off a shopping trip.

Target noted that they have opportunities to support military and veteran organizations all year round, in addition to what they do in November. Throughout the year, they partner with volunteer events involving the USO, The Mission Continues, and Operation Gratitude.

Target also noted: “And as a member of Veteran Jobs Mission, we have joined with other top companies in a pledge to hire more U.S. military veterans – with nearly 300,000 veterans hired coalition-wide to-date.”

They also help veterans transition to the workforce by partnering with Hiring America and Clear Channel.

