Walmart Thanksgiving Day 2020 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Thanksgiving! If you’re needing to buy groceries at the last minute for Thanksgiving or arrange for a grocery delivery or curbside pickup, then you may be wondering if Walmart is open today. Although Walmart is typically open on Thanksgiving, we have some bad news for you this year. Walmart is closed for Thanksgiving 2020.

Walmart Is Closed for Thanksgiving 2020

Unlike many other years, Walmart is actually closed for Thanksgiving 2020 this year. In a July 21 statement, the retailer announced: “Today Walmart also announced that it has made the decision to close Walmart stores on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, this year. Our Sam’s Club locations will also be closed again this year on this day.”

John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., said about the decision in a press release: “We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

To meet increased online shopping demands, Walmart is hiring more than 20,000 seasonal associates in its eCommerce centers and is encouraging customers to do more shopping online.

Which Stores Are Open Today?

So without Walmart as an option, which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day for your shopping needs? Many CVS and Walgreens locations are open on Thanksgiving Day. In addition, HEB stores are open on Thanksgiving Day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time. Most Whole Foods stores are expected to be open, as are most Sprouts Farmers Markets, Kroger, Safeway, Ralphs, Shaws, Acme, Winn-Dixie, Shoprite, Stop & Shop, Safeway, Albertsons, Hannaford, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Food Lion, Food 4 Less, Meijer, Food Bazaar, Hy-Vee, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, The Fresh Market, Giant, and others. So as you can see, there are still quite a few options of places where you can go to pick up supplies for Thanksgiving today. Or if you prefer delivery, many may also offer delivery or curbside pickup options.

Please note that local hours for any of the stores listed above might vary due to pandemic regulations. So before heading over to any store, call the one near you and double-check that it’s open and check on the store hours. The stores may have limited hours or some may not be open, so it’s best to check first.

Walmart Stores Are Opening on Black Friday at 5 AM

On November 14, the chain’s store hours were extended from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., unless a government agency mandates otherwise, Walmart shared. However, they’re open a little earlier than that for Black Friday, according to a corporate Walmart press release. Stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Of course, some stores might be different due to local regulations, so check those first before heading over. For the store hours near you today, see the store finder, as limited hours may vary by location. Expect to see other changes, as Walmarts still have requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19.

