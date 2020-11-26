Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 Hours & Specials

Walmart was closed on Thanksgiving Day, so what are the store’s hours for Black Friday? The chain is indeed reopening for Black Friday, but it is not opening early on Thanksgiving Day itself this year.

Walmart Stores Are Opening on Black Friday at 5 AM

According to a corporate Walmart press release, Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. On November 14, the chain’s store hours were extended from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., unless a government agency mandates otherwise, Walmart shared, but stores are opening earlier than that for Black Friday.

The press release noted:

The health and safety of its customers and associates is Walmart’s top priority. To help provide a safer shopping experience, all Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days. Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and Health Ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask. During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing.

Of course, some stores might be different due to local regulations, so check those first before heading over. For the store hours near you today, see the store finder, as limited hours may vary by location. Expect to see other changes, as Walmarts still have requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19.

Walmart Has Been Offering Online Deals Already

Because of the pandemic, Walmart has decided to make things a little less crazy for shoppers by offering online deals early, before the official Black Friday store times, a press release shared. The new sales are called Black Friday Deals for Days. Walmart noted: “Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.”

So the store deals that begin on November 27 actually began online on November 25. This is known as Event 3. The website noted: “Deals will first be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. New deals will be available at Walmart.com at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Fri., Nov. 27.”

You can see Black Friday deals on Walmart’s website here.

Walmart customers have the option of free curbside pickup with a reserved time, along with delivery of orders. If you want an order delivered within two hours, you can pay $10 for an express delivery.

Walmart notes: “Customers can also sign up for a Walmart+ membership for $98 a year. With the membership, they’ll receive unlimited free delivery from stores (including on gifts, like electronics and toys), fuel discounts and access to tools, like Scan & Go that let customers scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.”

