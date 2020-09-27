WATCH: ‘WAP’ Disney Music Video Goes Viral

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B’s latest hit, “WAP,” which stands for Wet A** P****,” was an instant smash hit when it was first released in August. Now, a remake of the music video starring Disney animated characters has caused the song to once again go viral online.

Directed by Melissa Scultz and edited by Jonathon Schultz, the Disney “WAP” video, was first uploaded to YouTube on Saturday, September 26, according to Metro U.K. While it’s been removed from the streaming platform from numerous accounts, it continues to go viral through thousands of re-posts.

The new “WAP” video starts off by featuring the iconic Walt Disney Pictures introduction and the infamous Pixar lamp logo, which typically leads into a wholesome animated film.

WARNING: This version of the song has not been edited and contains explicit lyrics.

While viewers get to see all their favorite Disney and Pixar characters from over 50 films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, Toy Story, and more, the song’s lyrics go, “Whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. Hold up, I said certified freak seven days a week. Wet a** p****. Make that pull out game weak. Yeah, you f***ing with some wet a** p****.”

The perfect comedic timing is what makes this music video so hilarious. A few standout moments include the sections when the lyrics say, “park that big mack truck,” while showing a clip from Cars, and “extra large and extra hard” as Pinocchio’s nose grows. When Megan raps, “Gobble me, swallow,” Mushu shoves rice into Mulan’s mouth.

The ‘WAP’ Music Video Has Garnered Over 77 Million Views Since It Premiered

A mere four days after Cardi B dropped “WAP,” the music video, which features a long list of female celebrity cameos, has been viewed nearly 62 million times.

As of September 27, the NSFW song, which samples Frank Ski’s “Whores in this House,” and features Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Kylie Jenner, in the original music video, has been viewed over 77 million times.

“WAP” debuted at No. 1 on U.S. Spotify; No. 6 on Global Spotify (with 2.34 million and 3.75 million streams, respectively); and No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music, NBC News wrote.

Ben Shapiro’s Reading of ‘WAP’ Was Absolutely Dragged on Twitter

A vastly different version of the “WAP” music video went viral after conservative reporter Ben Shapiro read the lyrics aloud on his show.

For those who weren’t aware, “P-word is female genital,” Shapiro says, before reading more of the lyrics to “WAP,” which is short for Wet A** P****.

“‘Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet a** p-word,” Shapiro says. “‘Give me everything you got for this wet a** p-word. Beat it up n-word. Catch a charge. Extra large and extra hard. Put this p-word right in your face. Swipe your nose like a credit card. Hop on top, I wanna ride. I do a kegel while it’s inside. Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes. This p-word is wet, come take a dive.’”

Shapiro, 36, makes it clear that he is not a fan of the song or its lyrics and proceeds to sarcastically shame Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for putting out such a “vulgar” music video.

Within two hours of the video of Shapiro reading the lyrics to “WAP” being shared on Twitter, it was viewed nearly 1 million times. The video was not being shared because viewers enjoyed his rapping but because social media users were dragging him for saying, “p-word.”

There is a supermarket in Hell that sells nothing but unsliced Wonder bread, and the speakers in the ceiling play an endless loop of Ben Shapiro saying "wet-ass P-word" in the voice you might use to describe a dead mouse you'd found clogging your kitchen drain. — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) August 10, 2020

*extremely nasal Ben Shapiro voice* p-word is the female genitalia — ines helene (@inihelene) August 10, 2020

“P-word” is now trending after a conservative commentator read #WAP lyrics on their show. He was p*ssed 😭 pic.twitter.com/NAZFBlWFQS — Fan Account | #BLM (@BardiUpdatess) August 10, 2020

