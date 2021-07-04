A Capitol Fourth 2021 Live Stream: Watch the Event & D.C. Fireworks Online

“A Capitol Fourth” is an annual event that airs on the 4th of July in Washington, D.C. This Independence Day celebration features a pre-recorded celebration followed by a live fireworks show at the National Mall. Read on for a rundown on what time the show starts and watch the event online right here.

Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ & the Fireworks Display Below

“A Capitol Fourth” begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Sunday, July 4. The event will last until 9:30 p.m. Eastern/8:30 p.m. Central, ending with a fireworks display at the National Mall.

You can watch the event on YouTube here or in the embedded video below.





The event will also air on TV on PBS and also on the Armed Forces Network.

The celebratory event will last 90 minutes. Most stations will air it at 8 p.m. Eastern and then re-air the event at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. However, you’ll want to check your local PBS affiliate to be certain.

This event also features the annual fireworks display at the National Mall, hosted by the National Park Service. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:09 p.m. Eastern, launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

This year’s 41st annual event is hosted by Vanessa Williams, multiple-platinum recording artist.

Williams said about the event in a press release: “I am so honored to be hosting A Capitol Fourth this year. I first performed on this national July 4th TV tradition in 2005, and it has always held a special place in my heart.”

Due to the pandemic, the majority of the show is pre-recorded, but the fireworks presentation will happen live. This pre-recorded show is happening instead of the traditional live concert on the Capitol’s West Lawn, PBS noted. The pre-taped performances are happening from locations all across the United States.

Executive Producer Michael Colbert said about the event, in a press release: “As families and friends reunite and the country begins to open up this Fourth of July, we plan to bring you an exciting program with the greatest fireworks display in the nation, performances by the biggest stars and patriotic favorites. Make A Capitol Fourth your Independence Day celebration. We have something for everyone’s party.”

Details About the Event

PBS noted that performances tonight will include:

Jimmy Buffett in Southern California

Cynthia Erivo in Southern California

Alan Jackson from Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Pentatonix overlooking the LA skyline

Jennifer Nettles with the Broadway Inspirational Voices in NYC’s Times Square

Auli’i Cravalho in Queens, New York

Train overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

Gladys Knight in Washington, D.C.

Mickey Guyton

Ali Stroker

Jimmie Allen

Laura Osnes

Christopher Jackson

National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Jack Everly. They will perform “Olympic Fanfare” to honor Team USA. They will also perform the “1812 Overture” with The Joint Armed Forces Chorus during the fireworks display.

Renee Fleming opens the show with the national anthem

U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own”

U.S. Army Herald Trumpets

The Joint Armed Forces Chorus

The Armed Forces Color Guard provided by The Military District of Washington, D.C.

Kermit the Frog

Additional talent will also perform.

PBS also noted: “The concert will honor men and women of our military and their families for their contributions to our nation and their dedication to service, which exemplifies the American ideals we celebrate on the Fourth of July.”

After the event is over, you’ll be able to still watch it as Video on Demand through July 18, 2021.

