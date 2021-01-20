Watch Biden’s ‘Celebrating America’ Inauguration Special Online

If you’re wanting to watch President Joe Biden’s Celebrating America evening special hosted by Tom Hanks, then your options are simple. Numerous YouTube channels will be airing the special online live, and you can also watch it on most major broadcast TV stations if that is your preference. You can watch the special in the embedded videos below, right here in this story.

Watch Biden’s Evening Inauguration Special Below

Celebrating America hosted by Tom Hanks | Biden-Harris Inauguration 2021Tune in for our "Celebrating America" Primetime Special hosted by Tom Hanks. Featuring remarks from President Biden and Vice President Harris and includes remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Learn more about the Inauguration: https://bideninaugural.org/ Shop Official Inauguration Merch: https://store.bideninaugural.org/ Follow the Biden – Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee!… 2021-01-12T03:33:48Z

The official Biden Inaugural Committee YouTube channel is sharing a Biden-Harris Celebrating America live YouTube video above or at this link. The event begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern/7:30 p.m. Central. The live stream will air at 5:30 p.m. Pacific, but if you’re watching on TV in the Pacific time zone then the time may be different than this, so check your local listings.

According to the Biden Inaugural webpage, you can also watch the event directly here. It will also be streamed on “Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch; and Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T U-verse (Channel 212/1212 in SD/HD) and DIRECTV (Channel 201). For accessible viewing options, please visit bideninaugural.org/accessibility.”

Special Guests Tonight

The Biden Inaugural webpage describes tonight’s event this way:

Hosted by Tom Hanks, this 90-minute prime-time program will feature remarks from President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and include remarks and performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers. Celebrating America will feature Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.

NPS.gov describes tonight’s event this way: “A 90-minute televised prime-time program featuring remarks from the newly sworn-in president and vice president and celebrity performances will include scenes and special displays backdropped by the National Mall and Memorial Parks.”

According to Daily News, the special guests will include:

President Joe Biden speaking during the evening celebration

Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during the evening celebration

Jon Bon Jovi

Ant Clemons

Foo Fighters

John Legend

Demi Lovato

Bruce Springsteen

Justin Timberlake

Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame, reciting a “classic work”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jose Andres

Kim Ng

Dolores Huerta

The Inaugural committee also noted the following attendees:

Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw will sing a duet

Black Pumas will perform

D.J. Cassidy’s Pass the Mic with Ozuna and Luis Fonsi

Eva Longoria

Kerry Washington

There will also be civilian guests for the event, the Daily News reported.

Anthony Gaskin is a UPS driver.

Cavanaugh Bell is an 8-year-old who made care packages for senior citizens in her community.

Mackenzie Adams is a kindergarten teacher.

Sarah Fuller played and scored on a Power Five college team. She was the first woman to do so.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone is an 8-year-old who raised $50,000 for people with food insecurity. She raised the money through a virtual lemonade stand.

Sandra Lindsay received the first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. outside of a clinical trial.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee for Joe Biden noted: “This year’s ceremonies and events will reflect President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ commitment to protecting the health and safety of Americans while demonstrating the strength and resilience of our country. We know that inaugural balls and public parades are part of the inaugural tradition. However, given the current public health situation across the country, inaugural activities will have a limited footprint and events like the parade will be reimagined. While the inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, all activities will honor and resemble American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”

