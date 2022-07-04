A Capitol Fourth 2022 Live Stream: Watch the Event & D.C. Fireworks Online

This year, “A Capitol Fourth” is taking place again in Washington, D.C., on the 4th of July, 2022. This annual Independence Day celebration includes a musical performance followed by a live fireworks show at the National Mall. Read on for all the details on what time the show starts and then watch the event online right here.

Time ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Starts & Ends

“A Capitol Fourth” begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central on Monday, July 4. The event will last until 9:30 p.m. Eastern/8:30 p.m. Central, ending with a fireworks display at the National Mall.

The celebratory event will last 90 minutes. Most stations will air it at 8 p.m. Eastern and then re-air the event at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. However, you’ll want to check your local PBS affiliate to be certain. In some regions, it might be time-delayed if you’re watching on TV rather than streaming.

This event features the annual fireworks display at the National Mall, hosted by the National Park Service. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:09 p.m. Eastern, launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ & the Fireworks Display Below

You can watch the event on YouTube here or in the embedded video below, provided by PBS.

PBS also notes that you can watch on TV on PBS, or via the PBS video app, or on PBS.org.

PBS also noted that the program will air on the American Forces Network and “can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide.” It will also be available via Video on Demand through July 18.

Details About the Event

According to PBS’ pres release about the event, this 42nd annual event is hosted by Mickey Guyton, a four-time Grammy nominee and country music star.

The press release listed the following line-up for the event. (The list below is directly quoted from the press release.)