The Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve 2022-2023 fireworks display in Dubai, United Arab Emirates will ring in the New Year starting at 8 p.m. local time, which is 11 a.m. Eastern and 8 a.m. Pacific time in the United States.

Then the fireworks display starts at 11:58 p.m. local time, which is 2:58 p.m. Eastern and 11:58 a.m. Pacific time. The live stream is below.

The Burj Khalifa New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream

Play

Video Video related to watch dubai new year’s eve fireworks live stream 2022-2023 2022-12-31T10:00:29-05:00

According to the Emaar website, the Dubai Burj Khalifa fireworks are watched by “an estimated audience of 1 billion worldwide.”

The fireworks are “a unique initiative by Emaar, the global property developer, reflecting the dynamism, creativity, and openness of the city. In a sweeping expanse across the entire 500-acre Downtown Dubai neighborhood, the show expands in a spectacular visual display of pyrotechnics precisely choreographed to a content and light show and an eclectic soundtrack. The show brings artistic interpretations to life through Burj Khalifa’s massive LED façade, synched to The Dubai Fountain.”

The Visit Dubai website promises that the 2022-2023 display will feature a record-setting laser display.

The site reads:

Join the world in witnessing the iconic Burj Khalifa light up to welcome the new year in true Dubai fashion. Stunning fireworks will set the sky above Downtown Dubai ablaze in dazzling colours, complemented by a breathtaking light and laser show to add to the spectacle. Over one billion viewers from around the world will also be able to see the 828m Burj Khalifa set a record for the largest laser display in the world with light beams travelling the longest distance ever. This laser show will be synchronised with the spectacular fireworks and the dancing Dubai Fountains. Feed off the buzzing energy of the neighbourhood, heightened from your vantage point at the heart of the city.

New Year’s Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.