Watch London New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live Stream 2022-2023

It is time to ring in 2023 and the fun part about New Year’s Eve is that it is celebrated every hour for 24 hours around the globe, so there are a plethora of fireworks displays you can watch all day long.

The traditional London fireworks is one of the grandest New Year’s celebrations. Here is how to watch the renowned fireworks display as the calendar turns to 2023.

BBC One Live Streams the London Fireworks

BBC One live streams the fireworks on its website and on YouTube, which is embedded above. The London festivities kick off at 7:30 p.m. London time on December 31 and wrap up with the huge fireworks display over the Thames River that ends at 12:15 a.m. local time.

The fireworks are presented by the Mayor of London Saduq Khan. Famous clock tower Big Ben will chime 12 chimes at midnight and then the fireworks display will commence. Because of the pandemic, this will be London’s first full fireworks display since 2019.

After the fireworks display, “Eurovision” 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder will be performing a special New Year’s Eve show on BBC One. Ryder’s show was prerecorded on December 7.

“I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests. It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!” Ryder told BBC Radio 2 (via NME)

New Year’s Eve Around the World

New Year’s Eve marks the end of a calendar year on the Gregorian calendar, the calendar first introduced in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII, after whom it is named. Most countries celebrate the final day the year with parties, social gatherings, festivals, and/or fireworks. It goes by many names the world over, including Hogmanay in Scotland, Calennig in Wales, Baharu in Indonesia and Malaysia, Silvester in many European countries, Reveillon in France, Portugal, and Brazil, Kanun Novodgo Goda in Russia, and Omisoka in Japan.

Kiritimati, Tonga, and New Zealand are some of the first places to celebrate New Year’s Eve because they are located just west of the International Date Line, while the U.S.’ Baker Island is one of the last places to celebrate because it is just east of the International Date Line. Interestingly, because of the way the International Date Line jogs around a bit, Kiritimati is actually east of Baker Island.

In the United States, New Year’s is traditionally celebrated with parties and “drops,” the most famous of which is the ball drop held in New York City’s Times Square. But there are dozens of other “drops” held across the country, including a conch drop in Key West, Florida; a peach drop in Atlanta; an Indy car drop in Indianapolis; an acorn drop in Raleigh, North Carolina; a moon pie drop in Mobile, Alabama; a fleur-de-lis drop in New Orleans, a “Glowtato” drop in Boise, Idaho; and a tortilla chip drop in Tempe, Arizona, which is tied in to the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl game of college football.

New York also rings in the new year with a “Midnight Run” around Central Park that includes a fireworks show. Other fireworks displays around the country include shows at the Disney theme parks, the Las Vegas strip, and the Chicago “Chi-Town Rising” event.