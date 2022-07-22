How To Watch Tonight’s Mega Millions July 22 Drawing Online Live

A new Mega Millions drawing for $660 million is happening tonight on Friday, July 22, 2022. The lottery drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern. You can watch the drawing online below using any of the links listed. Here’s how you can stream the Mega Millions drawing on your computer, phone, or mobile device.

Options for Streaming the Drawing Online

One of your first options for streaming the drawing is via WGN-TV at this link, where the station’s newscasts are streamed live. This video is also embedded below, but you’ll want to use the link if it doesn’t work on your browser. Please note that it’s not guaranteed they will show the drawing live in the video below. However, this is one of the most frequently recommended links for watching Mega Millions drawings. You’ll want some backups also in place just in case it doesn’t work.

If the stream does not air the drawing, additional options are listed below.

Mississippi’s Official lottery website also provides a page for streaming the lottery here. The stream is from WXXV, Gulfport.

You may also be able to watch on WSB-TV 2’s live stream, which is available here. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is where the actual drawing takes place. Lottery Universe recommends this for watching the drawing online live. The link may show a previous broadcast before the lottery begins.

The Texas Lottery has a webcast you can watch at this link. Every day at 10:12 p.m. Central they live stream drawings at that link, which may include streaming the Mega Millions drawing.

WRAL also streams drawings here, but these may not always be available live.

According to NJ.com, you can also watch the drawing live as it airs on FuboTV, which carries stations like ABC and Fox that often air drawings live. FuboTV often comes with a seven-day trial.

Watching on Mobile

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here. If it doesn’t show a stream, it will at least show the results of the drawing for you once they are known. On Google, you can use the My Lottos app, which won’t show a live stream but will show the results shortly thereafter.

On YouTube here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing later in the day if you miss it when it happens.

If you want to know when the cutoff time is for buying a ticket for the Mega Millions drawing, check out Heavy’s story here. The Mega Millions drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern (10 p.m. Central) every Tuesday and Friday night. But most retailers stop selling tickets a little earlier than that, typically 15 minutes to an hour before the drawing. You’ll want to check the story or call a location near you to make sure they are still selling, if you have to buy a ticket close to the deadline.

The July 22 drawing is worth $660 million, or a cash option of $376.9 million.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup