How To Watch Tonight’s Mega Millions January 12 Drawing Online Live

A new Mega Millions drawing for $625 million is happening tonight, January 12, 2021. The lottery has a drawing every Tuesday and Friday night at 11 p.m. Eastern, and you can watch the drawing online below or using any of the links listed. Here’s how you can stream the Mega Millions drawing on your computer, phone, or mobile device. The final section of this article also lists TV stations that might be broadcasting the drawing live.

Watching the Mega Millions Drawing Online Live

WGN-TV may live stream the drawing here, where they stream newscasts live. This video is embedded below, but note that it’s not guaranteed they will show the drawing live. However, they may do so and will show their regular newscast or other programming until the drawing starts at 11 p.m. Eastern. If the stream does not air the drawing, additional options are listed below.

Mississippi’s Official lottery website recommends watching the live stream of the drawing on WXXV, which streams the drawing every Tuesday and Friday night. You can watch on the Mississippi Lottery Page here.

You can also watch on WSB-TV 2’s live stream, which is available here. WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia is where the actual drawing takes place. Lottery Universe recommends this as your first stop for watching the drawing online live. The link may show a previous broadcast before the lottery begins.

The Texas Lottery has a webcast you can watch at this link. Every day at 10:12 p.m. Central they live stream drawings at that link, which will include streaming the Mega Millions drawing.

WRAL also streams drawings here, but it’s not clear if these are live. The link will show the January 8 stream until the new drawing happens.

You may also be able to watch live streams on your phone via the LotteryHUB app. Download the iTunes app here and the Android app here. If it doesn’t show a stream, it will at least show the results of the drawing for you once they are known.

On YouTube here, and you’ll be able to watch a video of the drawing later if you miss it when it happens. This is a great option just in case none of the live stream options work.

Watching Live on TV

According to Lottery Universe, the following channels are likely to show the drawing live as it happens. It’s not guaranteed that the stations below will air the drawing, but they are typically your best bet for watching a live Mega Millions drawing on TV.

In any location, if a station broadcasts WGN, this might be a good place to start. Use this channel finder to locate the station near you.

WSB-TV (Atlanta, GA)- 11:00 PM EST

WGN-TV (National cable TV)- 11:00 PM EST

CBS-8 (San Diego, California)- 8:00 PM PT

WALB (Albany, GA)- 11:00 PM EST

WJBF (Augusta, GA)- 11:00 PM EST

13WMAZ (Macon, GA)-11:00 PM EST

WSAV (Savannah, GA)- 11:00 PM EST

WRBL (Columbus, GA)- 11:00 PM EST

WBAL-TV (Baltimore, MD)- 11:00 PM EST

WDIV-TV (Detroit, MI)-11:00 PM EST

WOOD-TV8 (Grand Rapids, MI)-11:00 PM EST

WLAJ-ABC (Lansing, MI)- 11:00 PM EST

WMKG-CD (Norton Shores, Michigan)- 11:00 PM EST

ABC-7NY (New York, NY)- 11:00 PM EST

WSYR-TV (East Syracuse, NY)- 11:00 PM EST

WBNG-TV (Johnson City, NY)- 11:00 PM EST

WPTZ (Plattsburgh, NY)- 11:00 PM EST

13WHAM (Rochester, NY)- 11:00 PM EST

WRIC-TV (Richmond, VA)- 11:00 PM EST

WVEC-TV (Hampton, VA)- 11:00 PM EST

WDBJ-TV (Roanoke, VA)- 11:00 PM EST

WUSA-TV (Northern, VA)- 11:00 PM EST

WHSV-TV (Harrisonburg, VA)- 11:00 PM EST

