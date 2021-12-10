Watch Miss Universe 2021 Preliminary Live Stream Online

It’s time for the 70th annual Miss Universe pageant. Watch the Miss Universe 2021 preliminary competition and national costume show live stream here as the 75+ contestants from all over the world compete for the title of Miss Universe.

The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition | WATCH LIVE 🔴 Watch the 70th Edition of the MISS UNIVERSE Preliminary Competition, LIVE from Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Learn more about the competition at missuniverse.com… 2021-12-06T10:21:33Z

The Miss Universe preliminary competition live stream starts Friday, December 10 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern and 8:45 a.m. Pacific times in the above video. Additionally, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific times, the national costume show will air live in the video below.

If you are watching from the Philippines, you must download the Lazada app to watch the live streams.





The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Costume Show | WATCH LIVE 🔴 Watch the 70th Edition of the MISS UNIVERSE National Costume Show, LIVE from Eilat, Israel. Miss Universe 2021 will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant, to be held on December 12, 2021 in Eilat, Israel. Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor at the end of the event. Learn more about the competition at… 2021-12-06T10:36:09Z

The preliminary portion of the pageant consists of closed-door interviews plus a swimsuit and evening gown competition, which will be featured on the live stream. The selection committee will then choose 19 semifinalists that will be announced live during the televised pageant on Sunday, December 12. The 20th semifinalist will be chosen via online voting.

The delegates have already been in Israel all week, enjoying a tour of the host country. According to the Miss Universe organization press release, “The contestants’ will arrive in Israel ahead of the competition to explore all the host country has to offer, beginning in Jerusalem and ending their trip in Eilat, where the competition will take place.”

What To Expect From the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant

Airing live from Eilat, Israel, on Sunday, December 12, the 2021 Miss Universe pageant is once again hosted by comedian Steve Harvey.

The FOX press release teases:

The 2021 Miss Universe competition is a three-hour special event, airing live from Eilat, Israel, in which Miss Universe, Andrea Meza (Mexico), will crown her successor. More than 75 contestants will compete for the opportunity to become the next Miss Universe. This year’s competition also will feature two other contestants from the region: Miss Universe United Arab Emirates and Miss Universe Morocco. This will mark the first time that a delegate from the United Arab Emirates has competed in the competition. Additionally, Miss Universe Morocco returns to the competition for the first time in more than four decades. Five-time Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey returns to host.

The pageant will feature performances from JoJo and Israeli singer Noa Kirel, plus former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and TV personality Carson Kressley will be hosting from backstage for all the behind-the-scenes interviews and live look-ins.

The judges panel includes Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, and actresses Urvashi Rautela, Marian Rivera, Adamari López, and Rena Sofer, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

“This is my sixth time hosting the Miss Universe competition and it is always a highlight of my year. Each show I’m in awe of the smart, fiery, and talented women who take the stage,” Steve Harvey told People. “I continue to champion this show and participate, not only as a host but as a producer, to show the world what you can do, if you put your mind to it.”

“I’m so blessed I get to share this experience with my own daughter this year, who embodies that ideal every day,” he added.

The 2021 Miss Universe pageant airs live Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FOX.