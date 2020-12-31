How to Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2021: Best Clock Timers

As you’re getting ready for the New Year and finally saying goodbye to 2020, you’ll want to watch a countdown clock that counts all the way to midnight, whatever time zone you’re in. This can be a big help as you’re celebrating on New Year’s Eve and looking for a timer that tells you exactly when 2021 has started. Here are some countdown timers for New Year’s that you can use tonight.

Countdown Timers & Clocks for New Year’s Eve 2020-2021

If you want time-zone-specific timers, here are some for different parts of the country. First, here are two countdown timers that detect your location and set the timer for your time zone. The video above shows countdowns from different places around the world, including New York and San Francisco, California.

To go directly to your city’s countdown, visit TimeandDate here and enter the city of interest.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location.

This next video circulates through different time zones around the world, including New York, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Anchorage, and Honolulu. It’s not embeddable but you can see it at this link.

This countdown is for New York (Eastern time zone.)

This countdown is for the West Coast (Los Angeles, Pacific time zone.)

This countdown is for the Central time zone (Dallas, Texas.)

This countdown is for the Mountain time zone (Denver, Colorado.)

This countdown is for Honolulu, Hawaii.

This countdown is for Anchorage, Alaska.

You can even visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Live Stream Countdowns & More

If you’re only interested in the East coast, then your best bet is to watch the Times Square official webcast. This stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern all the way to when the Ball drops after midnight. The Times Square Webcast can be watched at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net. It includes a celebration every hour (with a 10-second countdown), followed by a longer countdown for midnight Eastern. You can watch it in the links above or in the stream below, where you’ll see the Ball drop in New York City.

Many major broadcasting stations are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Carson Daly is hosting NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square starting at 10 p.m. Eastern. You can watch on NBC.com online.

As you can see, there are many countdown clocks and timers that you can use to tell you exactly when the New Year begins and 2020 is over.

