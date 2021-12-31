How to Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2022: Best Clock Timers

As you’re getting ready for the New Year and welcoming 2022 (while saying a well-earned goodbye to 2021), you’ll want to watch a countdown clock that counts all the way to midnight, no matter which time zone you’re in. These will come in handy as you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve and need a timer that tells you exactly when 2022 starts. Below is a roundup of countdown timers for New Year’s that you can use tonight.

Countdown Timers & Clocks for New Year’s Eve 2021-2022





New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world.

Flare TV has a video above showing countdowns for all different time zones in the world, and it will automatically shift to showing your particular time zone when the time approaches. It has countdowns for many locations including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch the countdown for your time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

Flare TV notes: “Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu, India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST), Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island.”

If you want other options for time-zone-specific timers, there are a number available for different parts of the country. First, here are two countdown timers that detect your location and set the timer for your time zone. The video below from Logo Blocks 2 shows countdowns from different places around the world, including New York, London, and the Philippines.





NEW YEARS 2022 COUNTDOWN LIVE🔴 24/7 ~ New York, London, Philippines & Less Than 6 Days

This next video also includes countdowns for different locations that you can see all at once, including Texas, Washington D.C., New York, California, London, Manila, and Tokyo/Seoul.





New Year Countdown 2022 🎉 Happy New Year Song ✨ Happy New Year 2022

To go directly to your city’s countdown, visit TimeandDate here and enter the city of interest.

This first countdown timer from Time and Date automatically detects your location. You can also visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Below are some countdowns for specific time zones.

Eastern Time Zone

This countdown is for New York (Eastern time zone.) You can also watch an Eastern time zone countdown in the video below.





NEW YEARS 2022 LIVE COUNTDOWN LIVE🔴 (EST TIMEZONE)

Pacific Countdown

This countdown is for the West Coast (Los Angeles, Pacific time zone.) You can also see a Pacific time zone countdown in the video below.





NEW YEARS 2022 LIVE COUNTDOWN LIVE🔴 (PST TIMEZONE)

Central Countdown

This countdown is for the Central time zone (Dallas, Texas.) You can also see a Central time zone countdown in the video below.

Mountain Countdown

This countdown is for the Mountain time zone (Denver, Colorado.) You can also see a Mountain time zone countdown in the video below.

Hawaii Countdown

This countdown is for Honolulu, Hawaii. You can also see a Honolulu countdown in the timer below.

Alaska Countdown

This countdown is for Anchorage, Alaska. You can also see a timer for Anchorage embedded below.

Live Stream Countdowns & More

If you’re only interested in the East coast, then your best bet is to watch the Times Square official webcast. This stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern all the way to when the Ball drops after midnight. The Times Square Webcast and countdown will be available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net, along with their associated mobile apps. The live stream will celebrate the countdown at every hour, followed by a longer countdown that will take place when the clock strikes midnight in the Eastern time zone. You can also watch the whole thing in the live stream below.

Many major broadcasting stations are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or without cable on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also catch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms.

Instead of Carson Daly’s NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square, this year’s countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and other services.

