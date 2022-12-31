How to Watch New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2023: Best Clock Timers

While you’re saying goodbye to 2022 and getting ready to welcome the 2023 New Year, you may need a countdown clock to help mark every second until midnight, no matter what time zone you’re living in. Below you’ll find a roundup of New Year’s Eve timers to help you ring in the New Year in style.

Countdown Timers & Clocks for New Year’s Eve 2022-2023

To go directly to your city’s countdown, visit TimeandDate here and enter the city or state of interest. You can also scroll through the various countdowns from other locations listed below.

A number of YouTube channels are also offering countdowns for a variety of locations throughout the world, and are shifting through various time zones as the New Year passes. One example can be found here.

Here’s another live countdown showing when 2023 arrives in different counties and time zones. This one includes New York in the U.S., the UK, Thailand, Japan, New Zealand, Australia (Sydney), India, Australia (Queensland), Philippines, and more.

Below you’ll find specific countdowns for different time zones in the United States.

Eastern Time Zone Countdown

You can watch a live countdown from Times Square, centered on the Eastern time zone, in the embedded video below.

Next is a countdown for Eastern time zones, such as New York, and provided by TickCounter.

This countdown should be responsive to whatever device you are using.

Central Time Zone Countdown

The countdown embedded below is for Central time zones, such as Texas, and is provided by TickCounter.

Mountain Time Zone Countdown

The countdown embedded below is for Mountain time zones, such as Colorado, and is provided by TickCounter.

Western Time Zone Countdown

The countdown embedded below is for Western time zones, such as California, and is provided by TickCounter.

Hawaii Countdown

The countdown embedded below is for Hawaii and is provided by TickCounter.

Alaska Countdown

The countdown embedded below is for Alaska and is provided by TickCounter.

Live Stream Countdowns & More

If you’re more interested in major celebratory live streams, then we have the Times Square official webcast below. This stream begins just shortly before 6 p.m. Eastern and lasts until the Ball drops at midnight in New York. You can also watch it at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, or TimesSquareBall.net, or any of their associated mobile apps.

You can watch the live NYE webcast in the stream below.

The live stream above will end at 12:15 a.m. Eastern.

You can find separate live streams here at Ball Cam 1 and Ball Cam 2.

The webcast is hosted by Jonathan Bennett and Jeremy Hassell, and will feature special events and countdowns at every hour. Performances include Chelsea Cutler, JVKE, Jax, Ava Max, J-Hope, Osmani Garcia, New Edition, Sech, Duran Duran, and more.

You can see Bennett’s video about how excited he is to be hosting again in the embedded Instagram post above.

Official Times Square Stage Time-Lapse – New Year's Eve 2022 Check out the construction of the New Year's Eve stages that will be used for the celebrations in Times Square in this behind-the-scenes time-lapse video. Times Square will draw millions of people as they gather to be a part of the New Year's Eve countdown to the ball drop. 2022-12-30T14:17:19Z

The video above, provided by EarthCam, shows a time-lapse of Times Square being constructed in anticipation of the 2022-2023 celebration in New York.

