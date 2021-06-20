Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Netflix or YouTube?

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” season 5 episode 1 is premiering on Sunday, June 20, at 11 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. If you’re not watching the new episode on TV, then you may be wondering if you can catch it on Netflix or YouTube. The answer is complicated, so read on for all the details.

You Can’t Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 5 on Netflix in the U.S.

“Rick and Morty” is not available on Netflix in the United States.

If you’re somewhere outside of the United States, you’ll need to check with your country’s Netflix account. In the UK, for example, previous seasons of “Rick and Morty” can be viewed on Netflix, even though you can’t watch any episodes of “Rick and Morty” on Netflix in the U.S. However, new episodes in the UK are being released on Channel E4 at 10 p.m. on Monday, June 21, not on Netflix, TechRadar reported.

‘Rick and Morty’ Will Be on YouTube via a Subscription Service

Although you can’t watch “Rick and Morty” for free on YouTube, you can watch the new episodes via YouTube TV, a subscription service. This includes the new Season 5 premiere episode.

YouTube TV comes with an Adult Swim/Cartoon Network bundle that allows you to watch the new episodes.

YouTube TV’s signup page for “Rick and Morty” is here. The service offers live TV viewing from more than 85 networks, unlimited recording without storage limits, and up to six accounts per household included. The “Rick and Morty” signup page already has links up for the first episode, “Mort Dinner Rick Andre,” on June 20 and the June 27 episode, “Mortyplicity.” You can also watch previous seasons’ episodes via YouTube TV.

The cost is $64.99/month and it includes access to watching “Rick and Morty” live as part of the Cartoon Network channel. You can try the service for free at this link. Scroll down to determine if the lineup is available in your ZIP code. (Note that if you sign up at this link, you may also get a lower price of $54.99/month for the first three months, if YouTube is still offering the service at that time.)

The channels on YouTube TV include CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, ESPN, AMC, Comedy Central, the Food Network, Fox News, MSNBC, TNT, HGTV, CNN, FXX, HLN, Nickelodeon, PBS, and more. In many regions, Cartoon Network is included as part of the basic bundle. Add-on networks include networks like Cinemax, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO Max, HBO, Showtime, Sports Plus, Entertainment Plus, and more. The exact channels available may vary depending on your region, so you’ll want to check and make sure Cartoon Network is included before you sign up.

‘Rick and Morty’ Preview





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #1: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim Now you can start asking us about season 6. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com #RickAndMorty #Season5 #AdultSwim SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever… 2021-03-30T14:00:01Z

Adult Swim has released a number of trailers for the new season of “Rick and Morty,” including the one above.

Here’s a second trailer for the new season.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #2: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim No time to unpack this. Rick and Morty returns for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim. Song: Diane Young by Vampire Weekend SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or… 2021-05-01T04:20:00Z

And here’s a third trailer.





Play



OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim This is no mirage. 10 new episodes of Rick and Morty begin June 20 on Adult Swim. Song: Sabotage by Beastie Boys SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of… 2021-05-23T05:12:46Z

A cold open for the new episode, showing the first two minutes, was also released early by Adult Swim.





Play



Rick and Morty | Season 5 Premiere Cold Open: Morty Meets Rick's Nemesis | adult swim His name is Mr. Nimbus. Rick and Morty return for season 5 on Sunday, June 20 at 11pm on Adult Swim. Stream seasons 1-4 on HBO Max. For more Rick and Morty, visit rickandmorty.com​ #RickAndMorty​​ #AdultSwim​ SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe​ About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by… 2021-06-18T14:00:05Z

READ NEXT: ‘Rick and Morty’ S4E4: What Did Rick See in the Cat’s Mind? [Top Theories]