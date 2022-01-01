Watch the Ball Drop: Live Streams for New Year’s Eve 2021-2022

Happy New Year’s Eve! Tonight many people are wanting to watch the Ball drop in New York City’s Times Square online rather than celebrating in person. Here’s a look at all the different ways that you can watch the Ball drop live for New Year’s Eve 2021-2022, including videos you can watch right here from the comfort of your home.

Watch the Ball Drop Live for 2021-2022

The Times Square Webcast is a great resource for watching the Ball in Times Square drop live. The stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and will feature commercial-free performances all night long. You can watch the live stream at several websites, including TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net. You can also watch an embedded live stream video right here in this article below.

The stream below begins at 6 p.m. Eastern and will last until shortly after 12 a.m. Eastern, when the clock changes to 2022.

If the stream above does not embed correctly on your browser, you can also watch the live video at this link.

According to Times Square NYC, the following events are scheduled to take place tonight. All times listed below are in the Eastern time zone for the 2022 New Year’s event.

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m.: Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

6:04 p.m. to 6:06 p.m.: “Good Riddance Day Highlights” hosted by Jonathan Bennett

6:07 p.m. to 6:18 p.m.: SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance

6:25 p.m.: Handouts distributed to revelers (“hats, mittens, balloons, and scarves”)

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

7:01 p.m. to 7:03 p.m.: Times Square Reveler Stories (co-host Jeremy Hassell will chat with revelers nearby)

7:11 p.m. to 7:18 p.m.: ABC’s Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy

7:58 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

8:01 p.m. to 8:03 p.m.: More Times Square Reveler stories

8:04 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.: New Year’s Eve musical performance

8:25 p.m. to 8:31 p.m.: Performance by Karol G on the Countdown Stage

8:57 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

9:01 p.m. to 9:07 p.m.: “Our Love Song”

9:08 to 9:10 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

9:14 p.m. to 9:28 p.m.: KT Tunstall performs

9:37 p.m. to 9:43 p.m.: Performance by Chloe

9:52 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.: Carnival’s “Funderstruck” Moment

9:57 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Planet Fitness

10:01 p.m. to 10:03 p.m.: Times Square reveler stories

10:04 p.m. to 10:07 p.m.: Barefoot Bubbly Toast

10:43 p.m. to 10:49 p.m.: Performance by Journey

10:57 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

11:01 p.m. to 11:13 p.m.: USO Show Troupe Performance

11:16 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.: Year-in-Review video highlights from The Associated Press

11:21 p.m. to 11:26 p.m.: Kay Jewelers’ New Year’s Eve Kiss

11:39 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.: LL Cool J performance on the Countdown Stage

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.: KT Tunstall performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage

11:59 p.m.: The Sixty-Second Countdown: The Mayor of New York City will push the Waterford crystal button. The lighted Ball will descend 70 feet in 60 seconds.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day: At Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals “2022” appear. A confetti and pyrotechnics show will then follow.

12:15 a.m. — End of Show

EarthCam Streams

EarthCam has a number of Times Square webcams that will show the Ball dropping live. The official celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Eastern. The official live stream for the New Year’s Times Square Celebration is here. At this same link, you can find additional views on the thumbnails beneath the video.

A 4K version of Times Square is in the embedded YouTube video below. If for any reason that video stops working, you can watch in the link above on EarthCam’s website.





Play



EarthCam Live: Times Square in 4K Watch live streaming video in 4K of Times Square, New York City. 2021-05-03T15:19:07Z

Times Square Celebration Live Streams

Many major broadcasting stations are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square, even if the events aren’t open to the public this year. Here is where you can go to watch those online tonight.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are hosting NBC’s New Year’s special from Times Square this year instead of Carson Daly. This event starts at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch on Peacock’s streaming service.

The Fox New Year’s Eve event was canceled this year due to Omicron, Deadline reported.

