Where to Watch The Wheel of Time Streaming Online for Free

Amazon’s highly anticipated new series, “The Wheel of Time,” releases its first three episodes on Amazon Prime on Friday, November 19. If you’re interested in figuring out ways to stream the series, read on.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch “The Wheel of Time” right here.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the show.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then go here to watch “The Wheel of Time.”

Additionally, you can watch the show on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the show. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you've signed up, you can watch "The Wheel of Time" on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Nvidia Shield or Sony TV), Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various Smart TV's, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘The Wheel of Time’ Preview





Play



The Wheel Of Time – Official Trailer | Prime Video An adventure this epic cannot be contained much longer. The Wheel Of Time premieres November 19th on @AmazonPrimeVideo About Prime Video: Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video… 2021-10-28T02:34:52Z

Amazon writes about “The Wheel of Time”:

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins.

The series stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, and Barney Harris.

Amazon will release the first three episodes on November 19, followed by one episode every Friday thereafter.

Season 2 of the new series has already been greenlit, even before season 1 premiered, Amazon announced in May.

Judkins said about the news: “This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1.”

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, said about the news: “Receiving a second season pickup right after wrapping Season 1, exemplifies their dedication to and belief in this series. We can’t wait for audiences globally to experience the magic that Rafe, our other talented producers, Rosamund and the rest of the cast and crew have created.”

The Wheel of Time has sold more than 90 million books and is set in a world where magic still exists and only certain women can wield it. Rosamund Pike plays the character of Moiraine.

The season finale for season 1 will air on December 24.

