Watch the Times Square Webcast Online for Free [2021-2022]

Tonight, the ball will be dropping in Times Square on New Year’s Eve as we celebrate the end of 2021 and the start of 2022. You can watch the festivities live by streaming them online for free. With this stream, you can watch the Times Square Webcast online and see the ball drop live as it happens, without some of the extras that come with television networks’ streams. The live stream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central.) An embedded video that you can watch is featured later in this story.

Watch the 2020-2021 Times Square Webcast Online Here

You can watch the official Times Square Webcast at TimesSquareNYC.org. This stream is offered free without any commercials. It starts early at 6 p.m. Eastern — earlier than most networks’ live coverage begins. The event will stream all the way to when the Ball drops at 12 a.m. Eastern. The webpage describes the live stream as featuring “coverage of the festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight, including backstage access, behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with performers and other celebrities.”

You can watch the live stream in the embedded video below without needing to visit another website. If the embed does not appear on your browser, you can watch it at this link.

The Live Webcast Is Also Viewable on Your Phone or on Social Media Sites

If you prefer to watch the Times Square webcast on your phone, you can also stream it for free at NewYearsEve.nyc, TimesSquareBall.net, and TimesSquareNYC.org. According to TImesSquareNYC, all three sites are friendly for mobile streaming.

TimesSquareNYC writes about the three websites: “Each year, get up close and personal with the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square with various websites from the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve. These websites stream the webcast during the event, from 6pm on December 31 to 12:15am on January 1.”

You can also watch on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. The webcast itself is typically also streamed via Facebook Live.

EarthCam is offering its own Times Square webcast of the ball dropping in Times Square. You can watch it here.

TimesSquareBall.net has two Ball Cams. One is here and one is here.

Jamestown’s VNYE app will also allow people to watch live from across the world.

The TimesSquareNYC website notes: “Additionally, Jamestown, the owner of One Times Square – home of the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Celebration – will bring back its virtual New Year’s Eve experience with the VNYE app. Through the VNYE app, people from across the globe can explore the virtual world of Times Square, play games, and livestream New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square and around the world. In 2020, the VNYE app reached more than 3.7 million people worldwide.”

The Schedule for Times Square Tonight

Here’s the schedule for tonight and all the moments you don’t want to miss, as shared by TimesSquareNYC.org. Every time listed below is in the Eastern time zone. The schedule is from the Times Square NYC website.

6:00 p.m. to 6:03 p.m.: Lighting and Raising the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball

6:04 p.m. to 6:06 p.m.: “Good Riddance Day Highlights” hosted by Jonathan Bennett

6:07 p.m. to 6:18 p.m.: SAFA Chinese Cultural Performance

6:25 p.m.: Handouts distributed to revelers (“hats, mittens, balloons, and scarves”)

6:57 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

7:01 p.m. to 7:03 p.m.: Times Square Reveler Stories (co-host Jeremy Hassell will chat with revelers nearby)

7:11 p.m. to 7:18 p.m.: ABC’s Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy

7:58 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

8:01 p.m. to 8:03 p.m.: More Times Square Reveler stories

8:04 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.: New Year’s Eve musical performance

8:25 p.m. to 8:31 p.m.: Performance by Karol G on the Countdown Stage

8:57 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

9:01 p.m. to 9:07 p.m.: “Our Love Song”

9:08 to 9:10 p.m.: Waterford Crystal Toast

9:14 p.m. to 9:28 p.m.: KT Tunstall performs

9:37 p.m. to 9:43 p.m.: Performance by Chloe

9:52 p.m. to 9:55 p.m.: Carnival’s “Funderstruck” Moment

9:57 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown with Planet Fitness

10:01 p.m. to 10:03 p.m.: Times Square reveler stories

10:04 p.m. to 10:07 p.m.: Barefoot Bubbly Toast

10:43 p.m. to 10:49 p.m.: Performance by Journey

10:57 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Hourly Countdown

11:01 p.m. to 11:13 p.m.: USO Show Troupe Performance

11:16 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.: Year-in-Review video highlights from The Associated Press

11:21 p.m. to 11:26 p.m.: Kay Jewelers’ New Year’s Eve Kiss

11:39 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.: LL Cool J performance on the Countdown Stage

11:55 p.m. to 11:58 p.m.: KT Tunstall performs John Lennon’s “Imagine” on the Planet Fitness Center Stage

11:59 p.m.: The Sixty-Second Countdown: The Mayor of New York City will push the Waterford crystal button. The lighted Ball will descend 70 feet in 60 seconds.

12:00 a.m. — New Year’s Day: At Midnight, the lights on the New Year’s Eve Ball are turned off as the numerals “2022” appear. A confetti and pyrotechnics show will then follow.

12:15 a.m. — End of Show

Things are going to be a little stricter in Times Square than originally anticipated due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant surge. Times Square NYC notes that people visiting in person will have to show proof of vaccination and a valid photo ID, wear masks, and understand that fewer people will be allowed into viewing areas due to social distancing. In addition, entry won’t be given to any visitors until 3 p.m. Eastern.

According to the website, “fully vaccinated” means that as of New Year’s Eve, it’s been at least 14 days since your second dose of an approved two-dose vaccine or at least 14 days since your single dose of an approved single-dose vaccine. Approved vaccines include those approved by the FDA or WHO, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinopharm, or Sinovac.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates