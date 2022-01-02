‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Episode 10 Finale Streaming: How to Watch Online

The season 4 episode 10 finale of “Yellowstone” is airing tonight on the Paramount Network on Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. As with every “Yellowstone” season finale, this promises to be big, and we may say goodbye to some key characters by the time the episode is over.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “Yellowstone” Season 4 episodes online.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Comedy Extra” bundle or “Sling Orange + Comedy Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the Paramount Network, and you can get your first month for just $16:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” The Paramount Network is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of the Paramount Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “Yellowstone” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Preview





Play



Yellowstone Season 4 Official Trailer | Paramount Network Are you ready for this? The countdown continues. The highly-anticipated season 4 of Yellowstone will premiere on November 7, 2021, with a special two-hour event, exclusively on Paramount Network. #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch… 2021-09-02T17:09:55Z

Considering the massive cliffhangers that we were left with when season 3 ended, “Yellowstone” season 4 will likely end with some major cliffhangers too.

In last week’s episode, Beth was livid with Rip and John for John being in that shootout that killed the sheriff. She’s convinced that Rip will never be at risk, but Rip tells her that everyone’s day comes one day (which seems to be some disturbing foreshadowing.)

John still seems to think that Riggins tried to kill them to send a message to rival gang members. He doesn’t know about Garrett Randall’s involvement yet. But Christina isn’t too happy about Garrett’s past and thinks Jamie needs to distance himself if he’s going to have a shot at beating John in the governor’s race. And whether or not he knows about Garrett’s plan, John still confronts him in a diner and threatens his life if he’s trying any type of revenge against John.

Things get tense between Beth and John when John realizes that Summer’s facing a serious felony because Beth advised her to hit a cop as fast as she could during the protests. John’s not happy about that at all. “We don’t kill sheep,” he tells his daughter, and threatens to have her move right back out of the main house. Upset by her dad’s words, Beth hangs out with Walker for a bit, crying while he plays the guitar. Rip sees them together and just walks away, ignoring all of that.

Meanwhile, Kayce goes on a spirit quest with the help of Rainwater and Mo, as he tries to determine why a wolf has been protecting him. He’s dropped off in the middle of nowhere, where he’ll be without food and water for four days.

Jimmy is the only one without a lot of drama right now. He and Emily are doing great, and she’s going to wait for him while he returns to the Yellowstone ranch for a week.

Paramount has a live stream airing all weekend celebrating the very best of “Yellowstone,” to help get everyone ready for the finale.





Play



Best of Yellowstone | All Weekend Long Livestream Bringing you all the best moments from Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Share your favorite moment in the chat and binge full episodes on Paramount Network all weekend long, leading up to the season finale 1/2 at 8p ET. #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork Subscribe for More! bit.ly/2JLjjeO Follow Paramount Network Website: paramountnetwork.com Facebook: facebook.com/paramountnetwork/ Instagram: instagram.com/paramountnetwork/ Twitter: twitter.com/paramountnet 2021-12-23T15:28:03Z

The season ends Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. Eastern with an extra-long episode.

READ NEXT: Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Review & Recap