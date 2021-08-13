EXCLUSIVE: Wayne Brady Reacts to Being Target of Racist Voicemail

Wayne Brady is speaking out after being the target of what TMZ referred to as a“racist, expletive-laced voicemail” left at CBS. The 49-year-old is the host of the network’s game show, “Let’s Make a Deal.”

While he said it would sound “really, really weird,” Brady admitted to Heavy, “I’m actually happy that that person chose to leave that voicemail.”

He further explained, “I actually welcome that conversation, because I think we need to have conversations like that. I think we need to have conversations about not using that language, about empathy, about feeling for someone else, about caring about your fellow man.”

While the “Masked Singer” winner is glad to open the dialogue, he made it clear the voicemail did not affect his self-worth.

“I know who I am,” Brady told Heavy. “I know my intrinsic value, that’s something that I worked very hard to find out. So, if I am going to let someone’s voicemail where they use language tinged with hate – cause make no doubt about it, it’s hate speech – if what that person says takes away from myself, then I would be doing myself a disservice.”

As he explained, this is not his first experience with racially motivated language having grown up in the south as a Black man.

“As a child and a young man, I heard that name and that word used many times against me,” he continued. “Behind my back and sometimes to my face. Experiences like that helped me become the man that I am today and the man I will continue to keep trying to be.”

Instead, Brady said the voicemail speaks more to the “lack of self-worth” held by the person judging others by “the way they look or the way they talk, or whatever it is about them that affects you so greatly that you have to leave, you go out of your way to look up a phone number to leave the n-word and to drop all these hate bombs.”

As Brady put it, “I make no bones about the fact that I know that I am a Black man, I am a Black man in the public light who is able to bring such love and joy and that’s part of my self-worth.”

The Voicemail ‘Didn’t Rise to the Level of a Crime’

There will be no legal action against the person who left the voicemail targeted at Brady. According to TMZ’s “sources with direct knowledge,” the CBS security team contacted the Los Angeles Police Department to file a report.

However, as “law enforcement sources tell TMZ,” the department determined that the voicemail “didn’t rise to the level of a crime.”

Brady Discovered His Self-Worth When He Went Into Acting

The “Whose Line Is It Anyway” host spoke with Heavy while promoting the “#putapriceonit” campaign for USAA. The campaign centers on self-worth and never undervaluing it, even when facing adversity.

Brady hosted virtual conversations on the topic through his social media. As he told Heavy, “We use USAA to insure your belongings and take care of your things … You take such good care of your things, a sense of value to your things. You have to pay attention to your own self-worth because you are your greatest possession.”

“I came from a military family, but when I made the decision to act I had to determine my own worth,” he revealed. “If my worth was being someone who followed in my father’s footsteps, if that is the way it is, if my worth and my passion are related to my creativity. Once I decided to do that, then, how much am I worth? That began that journey.”

