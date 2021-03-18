Why Doesn’t Wendy Williams Like Sharon Osbourne?

Wendy Williams has been actively addressing the controversy regarding Sharon Osbourne and The Talk during her Hot Topics segment. While discussing it, she has been making it clear that she doesn’t like Sharon Osbourne, but why?

She hasn’t revealed the exact reason why she doesn’t like Osbourne but Osbourne has bad mouthed in the past. She shared her ill feelings about the gossip queen back in September 2019 on The Talk, saying she was “dark inside.” She sounded off on Williams after she accused Christie Brinkley of faking her injury to be disqualified from Dancing With the Stars and said her injury looked “fake as hell.”

“I have to go in on Wendy on this because not so long ago, Wendy was not in a very good place,” Osbourne said. “Why is it, no matter what this woman goes through in her life, her ups and downs, which we all do, but obviously hers were more public, and she’s a 55-year-old woman that relapsed again on drugs … and the thing is nobody gave her a hard time. It was just love, support to her.”

Osbourne added: “Why does she have to be so mean? What is it within you that is so dark that you can’t seem to get it out when the world shows you love and wishes you well on the rest of your journey of your life, you are so dark inside, so mean constantly.”

Wendy Williams Said Sharon Osbourne Should be Fired From The Talk

During the March 16 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams said Osbourne should be fired from The Talk due to the controversy about her comments about Piers Morgan.

“I don’t even like you, and I’m giving you advice, “Williams said regarding Osbourne. “She should stop doing her media tour, and take today to clean out your office or send somebody in to get your stuff for you. Clean out your office and take it back to your compound… You got plenty of money. Talk, not The Talk, just talk in general, don’t talk. Talk is no longer for you.”

While defending Piers Morgan on The Talk, Osbourne said:

“Did I like everything [Morgan] said? Did I agree with what he said? No, because it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion. But why is it that because I supported a long-time friend and work colleague of mine for years that everybody goes, if you support him, then you must be racist because he’s racist?”

She and co-host Sheryl Underwood then got into a heated debate.

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry ’cause if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said. “Educate me! Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.”

Underwood then explained why Morgan’s behavior had racist implications.

“To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood said. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

After being heavily criticized, Osbourne then issued an apology.

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry,” she said via Twitter. “I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast. I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

In a recent interview, Osbourne said her future with The Talk is uncertain.

“I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out, but I don’t know whether we can. I don’t know whether it’s gone past that,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I would love to, but I don’t know whether I even want to go back… I don’t know whether I’m wanted there.”

