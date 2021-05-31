Wendy’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Memorial Day! If you’ve got juicy burgers on the mind, Wendy’s has them on the menu. Read on to see what they’re serving up in 2021, because most Wendy’s locations are open during their normal business hours today, Monday, May 31, 2021, according to Holiday Shopping Hours.
A statement provided to Heavy said that Wendy’s hours vary by location, so it’s a good idea to check their store locator and find the hours at a Wendy’s near you, or check out the Wendy’s app for the latest information.
“Wendy’s holiday hours vary by location,” said a Wendy’s spokesperson. “Check your local restaurant’s hours by visiting https://locations.wendys.com/ or Wendy’s Mobile App.”
Here’s what you need to know:
Wendy’s Memorial Day 2021 Menu Features the New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Released in May
Wendy’s released its newest burger in May 2021, just in time for Memorial Day, according to a Wendy’s press release. If you haven’t tried it yet, it will be on the menu at a Wendy’s near you.
“We’re rewriting history with our new bourbon bacon sauce,” Wendy’s wrote on its saucy Twitter account. “Literally.”
The burger is available for just $5.39 at most locations, but the pricing at your local Wendy’s may vary, according to the press release. The restaurant chain’s culinary innovation team developed the burger, which features bourbon bacon sauce and crunchy onions, plus cheese and bacon, the statement said.
“Smooth flavor. Handcrafted by hand. Notes of beef. This is a bourbon masterpiece…that you eat,” Wendy’s wrote on Twitter.
The burger, of course, features Wendy’s Applewood smoked bacon, according to the press statement.
“Wendy’s is the home of the number one bacon cheeseburger* for a reason: our beef is always fresh, never frozen and our Applewood smoked bacon is cooked in an oven daily to bring the Wendy’s signature quality and flavor that we feel is a cut above the competition,” said John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “For our Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, our culinary innovation team created a custom sweet but savory Bourbon Bacon sauce to compliment the American cheese, crispy bacon, crunchy onions and premium toasted bun to bring a delicious, uniquely-Wendy’s flavor profile in every bite.”
Find the Wendy’s Location & Hours Near You Below
Wendy’s has 5,848 locations across the United States and 383 in Canada, according to their store locator. The state with the most locations is Florida with a whopping 524 Wendy’s restaurants, and there are only four in the tiny state of Vermont.
Most Wendy’s restaurants are open during their normal business hours on Memorial Day 2021, according to Holiday Shopping Hours, but be sure to check the store locator or the Wendy’s app for the hours at a Wendy’s near you.
Here is a list of the Wendy’s store locations:
Alabama: 99 locations
Alaska: 9 locations
Arizona: 101 locations
Arkansas: 65 locations
California: 284 locations
Colorado: 131 locations
Connecticut: 53 locations
Delaware: 11 locations
Florida: 524 locations
Georgia: 289 locations
Hawaii: 10 locations
Idaho: 30 locations
Illinois: 196 locations
Indiana: 179 locations
Iowa: 42 locations
Kansas: 66 locations
Kentucky: 144 locations
Louisiana: 122 locations
Maine: 16 locations
Maryland: 96 locations
Massachusetts: 98 locations
Michigan: 241 locations
Minnesota: 54 locations
Mississippi: 96 locations
Missouri: 96 locations
Montana: 16 locations
Nebraska: 27 locations
Nevada: 44 locations
New Hampshire: 22 locations
New Jersey: 142 locations
New Mexico: 42 locations
New York: 218 locations
North Carolina: 258 locations
North Dakota: 8 locations
Ohio: 404 locations
Oklahoma: 47 locations
Oregon: 40 locations
Pennsylvania: 255 locations
Rhode Island: 17 locations
South Carolina: 131 locations
South Dakota: 7 locations
Tennessee: 167 locations
Texas: 422 locations
Utah: 83 locations
Vermont: 4 locations
Virginia: 221 locations
Washington: 78 locations
Washington DC: 4 locations
West Virginia: 70 locations
Wisconsin: 55 locations
Wyoming: 14 locations
