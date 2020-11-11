Wendy’s on Veterans Day 2020: How to Get a Free Breakfast

Since 1938, Veterans Day has been a national holiday dedicated to those who have served in all wars and defended the United States. To thank veterans for their service, many restaurants thank them with a freebie every Veterans Day. So what does Wendy’s have in store this year?

On November 11, 2020, the fast food restaurant is giving veterans a free small breakfast combo. which includes a breakfast sandwich, side and a drink. Don’t worry, there’s no additional purchase necessary. Veterans will receive a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. but hours can vary at different locations.

Since Wendy’s is a Veterans Advantage partner, they offer an extended benefit to veterans enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program. If you are a member, you can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Veterans Day to December 31, 2020.

The breakfast sandwiches veterans have to choose from include the:

maple bacon chicken croissant combo.

sausage, egg and swiss croissant combo.

bacon, egg and swiss croissant combo.

honey butter chicken biscuit combo.

sausage, egg and cheese biscuit combo.

bacon, egg and cheese biscuit combo.

breakfast baconator combo.

classic sausage, egg and cheese sandwich combo.

classic bacon, egg and cheese sandwich combo.

sausage, egg and cheese burrito.

Their breakfast menu also includes homestyle breakfast potatoes, plain and cranberry pecan oatmeal, sausage gravy biscuits, apple turnovers, apple bites, sausage biscuits and honey butter biscuits. Prices range from $1.39 to $5.60.

This year’s free meal is different from last year’s. On Veterans Day in 2019, veterans were able to get a free Dave’s Single Small Combo, which consists of a quarter-pound beef burger, fries and a drink.

Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Also a Veteran

According to Wendys.com, their founder and former CEO Dave Thomas was also a veteran. On their website they discussed his service:

Thomas volunteered at age 18 for the Army at the onset of the Korean War and attended the U.S. Army’s Cook and Bakers School at Fort Benning, Georgia. Sent to Germany, he attained the rank of staff sergeant and became one of the youngest soldiers to manage the Enlisted Men’s Club.

According to Military.com, Thomas began volunteering during the Korean War so he could dodge getting drafted after dropping out of high school. After landing at the Cook and Bakers School and being sent to Germany, he was responsible for feeding over 2,000 soldiers every day as a mess sergeant. In 1953, he was discharged from the army as a staff sergeant. He then went on to work with Colonel Harland Sanders to turn around Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants that weren’t doing well, Military.com noted. He took over 300 stores and helped the ones that were failing thrive, according to Military Hub. In 1969, he moved on and started Wendy’s, which is named after his youngest daughter, but it was only a hamburger stand in Columbus, Ohio. In 1973, he transformed the burger stand into a franchise and it later grew into the fast food giant that we know it as today. Thomas died in 2002.

