How to Get Free Breakfast at Wendy’s on Veterans Day 2021

It’s Veterans Day 2021! To celebrate the federal holiday and reward veterans and active service members with tokens of appreciation, many restaurants are offering deals and discounts today. At Wendy’s, military members and veterans are eligible for a free breakfast from the fast-food chain.

Wendy’s Free Breakfast Is Available This Morning Only

Wendy’s is giving away breakfast combo meals to current military members and veterans this morning (November 11, 2021). Customers have to present a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card to redeem the offer. The deal is good for one breakfast combo per person.

Pay attention to the clock if you’re about to head to Wendy’s. Today’s deal is valid only from 6:30 am to 10:30 am local time, according to a Wendy’s press release. The Veterans Day special isn’t available all day because unlike other chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s offers breakfast items during morning hours only.

However, some breakfast hours can vary by location. You can check the specific hours at the Wendy’s near you by using the restaurant’s online locator tool here. There’s also a list of all locations organized by state here.

The Veterans Day freebie is available for in-store and drive-thru orders only. It is not valid on digital or delivery orders.

Wendy’s Veterans Day Deal Includes Free Breakfast Combos

Wendy’s Veterans Day deal specifically applies to the chain’s breakfast combo options. The combos include a sandwich, a drink and one side. Sides include items like seasoned potatoes, an oatmeal bar, apple bites or a honey butter biscuit.

The specific sandwiches available may vary by location but Wendy’s combos include: