How to Get Free Breakfast at Wendy’s on Veterans Day 2021

It’s Veterans Day 2021! To celebrate the federal holiday and reward veterans and active service members with tokens of appreciation, many restaurants are offering deals and discounts today. At Wendy’s, military members and veterans are eligible for a free breakfast from the fast-food chain.
Wendy’s Free Breakfast Is Available This Morning Only
Wendy’s is giving away breakfast combo meals to current military members and veterans this morning (November 11, 2021). Customers have to present a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card to redeem the offer. The deal is good for one breakfast combo per person.
Pay attention to the clock if you’re about to head to Wendy’s. Today’s deal is valid only from 6:30 am to 10:30 am local time, according to a Wendy’s press release. The Veterans Day special isn’t available all day because unlike other chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s offers breakfast items during morning hours only.
However, some breakfast hours can vary by location. You can check the specific hours at the Wendy’s near you by using the restaurant’s online locator tool here. There’s also a list of all locations organized by state here.
The Veterans Day freebie is available for in-store and drive-thru orders only. It is not valid on digital or delivery orders.
Wendy’s Veterans Day Deal Includes Free Breakfast Combos
Wendy’s Veterans Day deal specifically applies to the chain’s breakfast combo options. The combos include a sandwich, a drink and one side. Sides include items like seasoned potatoes, an oatmeal bar, apple bites or a honey butter biscuit.
The specific sandwiches available may vary by location but Wendy’s combos include:
- Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant: A juicy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, and maple butter on a flaky croissant bun.
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit: A crispy, chicken fillet, perfectly seasoned and topped with maple honey butter on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.
- Breakfast Baconator: Grilled sausage, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, a fresh-cracked grade A egg, more cheese and more bacon all covered in swiss cheese sauce.
- Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant: A fresh-cracked grade A egg and grilled sausage covered in creamy swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant bun.
- Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant: A fresh-cracked grade A egg and Applewood smoked bacon covered in creamy swiss cheese sauce on a flaky croissant bun.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit: A fresh-cracked grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit with grilled sausage and melted American cheese.
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit: A fresh-cracked grade A egg on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit with Applewood smoked bacon and melted American cheese.
- Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: A fresh-cracked grade A egg, grilled sausage and melted American cheese on a warm breakfast roll.
- Classic Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: A fresh-cracked grade A egg, Applewood-smoked bacon, and melted American cheese on a warm breakfast roll.