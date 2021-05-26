‘The Masked Singer’: What Does the Winner Win?

The finale of “The Masked Singer” is finally here, and fans want to know: what will the winner walk away with?

Tonight, three singers will go head-to-head in the hopes of being crowned the Season 5 champion.

Whoever wins the competition will walk away with a trophy with a mask on it. Is that it? Yes. There is no monetary prize for winning “The Masked Singer,” according to NewsWeek.

The winners aren’t the only ones who get a trophy. The judge who guesses the most contestants correctly takes home a Golden Ear Trophy, which was only introduced last season.

Here’s what else you need to know:

There Are Conflicting Reports About Whether the Contestants Make Money

NewsWeek reports that contestants are paid to be on “The Masked Singer.”

The outlet writes, “They get a signing fee to be on the show, and are paid per week they appear. As with other celebrity reality shows, how much contestants receive will vary wildly, depending on the caliber of the star and how big a payday they were able to negotiate.”

Other outlets highlight that performers on “The Masked Singer” don’t earn anything specifically if they win.

In 2019, USA Today wrote that “The Masked Singer” is a competition “with no particular prize or even required competency.”

Metro News similarly added that the show doesn’t “boast a big prize at the end.”

In their piece on the competition’s prize, Bustle wrote, “While those may seem like pretty lackluster winnings against a reality TV landscape that frequently hands out record deals and hundreds of thousands of dollars, it makes sense for ‘The Masked Singer’. Each person behind the masks is a celebrity of some kind who presumably has plenty of money and opportunities, so it wouldn’t make sense to give them even more. Some other celebrity competitions ask competitors to each choose a charity to compete on behalf of, and donate any winnings to, but that doesn’t appear to be the case here.”

The Cash Prize Was Upped for Fans for the Current Season

In May, Fox News revealed that for this season finale, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to win $100,000.

So far, the outlet writes, the show has given out over $220,000 in prizes throughout the season. They write that this week, fans can answer a series of questions, and for every correct answer, players receive “an entry for the finale prize drawing for a chance to win the bag cash prize.”

With the FOX Super 6 contest, fans can have a chance to win $100,000. They must download the app for a chance to win.

As for tonight’s competition, a recent poll from Gold Derby predicts that the Black Swan is currently in first place, followed by the Piglet, and then the Chameleon in third. As fans have seen in the past, though, these odds can change on a dime.

The Black Swan’s win could make her the third female champion in a row. Last season, Kandi Burruss won, and prior to that LeAnn Rimes took home the trophy.

The finale of “The Masked Singer” airs on Wednesday, May 26, on FOX at 8 p.m. Eastern time and Pacific time.