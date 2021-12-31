Is Whataburger Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022?

If you want to order Whataburger on New Year’s Eve 2021 or New Year’s Day 2022, can you stop by the restaurant or order Whataburger for delivery? The answer is yes, Whataburger is open for both holidays.

Whataburger Is Open New Year’s Eve & Day

A representative from Whataburger confirmed with Heavy that all Whataburger restaurants in all their locations will be open for the chain’s regular hours on New Year’s Eve 2021 and New Year’s Day 2022. Unlike Christmas Day when the restaurants are closed or Christmas Eve when they close early, the restaurants won’t be affected at all by the New Year’s holiday.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here. There’s always a chance that Whataburger might have different hours than normal near you, so you’ll want to check. However, all Whataburger locations are typically open 24/7 for 364 days a year.

In addition to New Year’s, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include Thanksgiving, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve (closing early), and New Year’s Eve.

Whataburger Specials

Whataburger has a lot of great food available right now. (Note that availability depends on the restaurant.) The Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger is available for a limited time at some participating locations. It comes with a large bun, two large patties, American cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon, and mayonnaise. Whataburger’s also offering Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches too for a limited time at some participating locations. These come in grilled, spicy, or regular varieties. They have a Brioche bun, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon slices, and mayonnaise.

Whataburger also has the chocolate mint shake right now for a limited time at some locations.

And all of your favorite Whataburger items are also available, whether for breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., lunch, or dinner. These include (where available) the regular sandwiches, the Double or Triple Meat, the Jalapeno & Cheese, the Bacon & Cheese, the Avocado Bacon Burger, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Whatachick’n strips or bites, the Chicken Fajita Taco, the Grilled Chicken Melt, the Whatacatch, and more.

The breakfast items include a Breakfast Burger available for a limited time at participating locations. It has a small bun, beef patty, egg, hashbrown sticks, American cheese, bacon slices, and creamy pepper. If you get the meal, you’ll also get hashbrown sticks and coffee. Of course, regular breakfast items are still around too, like the Taquito with Cheese, the Breakfast on a Bun, the Biscuit Sandwich, platters, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, and more.

Whataburger Ordering Options

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations (and dine-in at locations where available.) To use curbside service (where available), select your preferred Whataburger location, create your online order, and select the curbside pickup method when prompted. When you arrive, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name and that you placed an order online. You’ll be pointed to a curbside parking space.

