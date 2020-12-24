Is Whataburger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Craving Whataburger for Christmas? Sometimes when your holiday options are turkey, all you really want is a Whataburger. We have good news and bad news. Whataburger is open on Christmas Eve but it closes early. Then it’s closed all day on Christmas Day 2020. Read on for more details, including when Whataburger reopens the day after Christmas.

Whataburger Closes Early on Christmas Eve

Whataburger stores are typically open on Christmas Eve, but they close early so their employees can enjoy the holiday. Whataburger restaurants are typically open 24/7 every day of the year except Christmas (and then on Christmas Eve when they close early.)

A Whataburger spokesperson confirmed with Heavy that on Christmas Eve, all Whataburger locations will close at 6 p.m. local time.

Whataburger’s mobile app will stop accepting orders at 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve.

Whataburger Is Closed on Christmas Day

As for Christmas day, all Whataburger stores will be closed all day, a spokesperson confirmed with Heavy. This gives employees a chance to spend the holiday with friends and loved ones.

What Time Does Whataburger Reopen on December 26?

But that brings on another question: if a 24-hour store closes for Christmas, when does it reopen?

Whataburger stores reopen at 6 a.m. local time on December 26, 2020, a spokesman confirmed with Heavy. So no, you can’t just drive by at 12:01 a.m. the day after Christmas and get a Whataburger. But you can enjoy a delicious breakfast the day after Christmas starting at 6 a.m.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

The holidays on which Whataburger is open include Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve. (In other words, Whataburger will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, in contrast to the Christmas holiday.)

Whataburger Gave Away Great Gifts for the Holidays

A spokesman told Heavy that Whataburger asked fans across its social channels “What’s the one thing you asked Santa for but never got?” Whataburger then chose 15 fans who responded — from Arizona to Florida — to receive those childhood dream gifts. The gifts included retro game consoles, action figures, model cars, Legos, lightsabers, and more, the spokesperson told Heavy.

Whataburger shared: “Santa even hand-delivered gifts to two lucky fans in his orange hot-rod sleigh – a 1939 Chevrolet Master Deluxe. His gift bag also included their favorite Whataburger meals and Whataburger-For-A-Year gift basket.”

Whataburger Specials

Whataburger has a lot of great food available right now. (Note that availability depends on the restaurant.) Whataburger has a spicy chicken sandwich available for a limited time. It comes on a small bun with a spicy chicken filet, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise.

There’s also a hatch green chile bacon burger available for a limited time. It comes with a large bun, two large patties, American cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon, and mayonnaise.

Of course, all of your favorite Whataburger items are also still available, if you’re wanting those.

