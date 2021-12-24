When Is Whataburger Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2021?

What are Whataburger’s hours for Christmas and when do the stores reopen on December 26, 2021? If you’re craving Whataburger for Christmas, you’ll need to go early. Although stores are open on Christmas Eve, the hours are more limited. Then the stores are closed all day on Christmas Day 2021. Read on for more details, including when Whataburger reopens the day after Christmas.

Whataburger Closes Early on Christmas Eve 2021

A representative from Whataburger told Heavy that all Whataburger restaurants will close early on Christmas Eve. They will all close at 6 p.m. local time on December 24, 2021.

So if you’re wanting to enjoy Whataburger on Christmas Eve, you’ll need to arrive early for dinner. Late-night Whataburger options won’t be available on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger Is Closed on Christmas Day 2021

A representative confirmed with Heavy that all Whataburger stores will be closed on Christmas Day. They’ll be closed all day on December 25, 2021.

What Time Does Whataburger Reopen on December 26, 2021?

A representative confirmed with Heavy that all Whataburger stores will be open on December 26, 2021. However, they’ll open a little later than some might expect. They won’t be opening right at midnight on December 26, even though Whataburger stores are typically open 24/7. Instead, stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on December 26, the day after Christmas.

Christmas Day is the only day of the year that Whataburger stores are closed. The rest of the time, they’re open 24/7 except for very rare circumstances at individual stores.

The holidays on which Whataburger is open include Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve. (In other words, Whataburger will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day next week, in contrast to the Christmas holiday.)

Whataburger was in the news recently for a Christmas-related story. A man in San Antonio, Texas, ate Whataburger for two weeks straight so that he could decorate his Christmas tree with a Whataburger theme, My San Antonio reported. Noe Gasca said he spent about $300 on Whataburger food so he could have his “dream Christmas tree” with Whataburger cups, fry boxes, and burger wraps. He also had Whataburger ornaments and table signs on the tree. He said he washed any to-go wrappings to make sure everything was clean on his tree. His tree also had a custom-made sign at the top, and empty Whataburger bags were used to represent presents.

The 31-year-old told My San Antonio: “I ain’t complaining. I can eat it literally for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. People ask me, ‘don’t you get tired of it?’ and I just get insulted. I mean, you can just never go wrong with Whataburger.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2022 Movie Lineup