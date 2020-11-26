Is Whataburger Open on Thanksgiving 2020?

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Thanksgiving? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Thanksgiving 2020. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy if you want a break from the traditional turkey-and-cranberry-sauce food.

Whataburger Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

Whataburger restaurants are open for their regular hours today on Thanksgiving, just like they are every year. A representative told Heavy that Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year. In fact, the only holiday when Whataburger is closed is on Christmas Day.

In addition to Thanksgiving, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

Of course, some local stores’ hours might be slightly different if there are any special local regulations due to the pandemic. You can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Some people are already planning their Whataburger Thanksgiving meals.

For some, Whataburger is a Thanksgiving goal.

Headed to TX for Thanksgiving and my g*rlfriend thinks I’m coming to meet the fam But really I’m just going for some Whataburger — Noah (@noahyantis) November 24, 2020

If you brought an item from Whataburger for a Thanksgiving meal, what would it be?

Mom asks you to bring one Whataburger item to this year's #Thanksgiving feast. What's your move? — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 16, 2020

Whataburger notes on its website: “To find out if your local Whataburger dining room is open and for hours of operation, be sure to use our store locator: Find A Location Near Me. We will be regularly updating information to provide customers with the latest information.”

Whataburger is still offering drive-through and curbside pickup, plus delivery at participating locations.

Whataburger’s Holiday Specials

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday almost here, Whataburger has some great Whataweek of Deals in place for the avid shopper. They include a Table Tent Inflatable, yard ornaments for festive decorations, a scarf set, and more.

A representative from Whataburger told Heavy that on Friday, November 27, Holiball yard ornaments will be available and they will be on special: “Save more with code HOLIBALL (buy 2, get $10 off; buy 3, get $15 off; buy 4, get $20 off.”

On Monday, November 30, Table Tent inflatables will be available and they’ll be $10 off with free shipping sitewide.

Whataburger also has some great food specials right now too, although they aren’t specifically for Thanksgiving. Right now the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations. It comes with a large bun, two large patties, American cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon, and mayonnaise.

The new Whataburger Spicy Chicken Sandwich is now available too. This might be a great choice for Thanksgiving, but it’s only available for a limited time. It comes on a small bun with a spicy chicken filet, tomato, lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise.

For a limited time, Whataburger also has a Dr Pepper shake.

Of course, all of your favorite Whataburger items are also still available, if you’re wanting those. That includes all their burgers, chicken items, and breakfast items from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates