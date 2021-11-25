Is Whataburger Open on Thanksgiving 2021?

Craving a Whataburger for Thanksgiving? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Thanksgiving 2021. So if you’re wanting to take a break from turkey and holiday food, you can stop by the Whataburger near you to enjoy one of their many delicious menu items.

Whataburger Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving

Whataburger restaurants are open for their regular hours today on Thanksgiving on November 25, 2021, just like they are every year. A representative told Heavy that Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year.

There is only one day a year when Whataburger is closed. That’s on Christmas Day.

In addition to Thanksgiving, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve. Some Whataburger locations might close a little early on Christmas Eve sometimes, but typically Christmas Day is the only holiday where Whataburger’s hours change.

To confirm your local store’s hours, you can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger’s Holiday Specials

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday almost here, Whataburger has some fun deals in place for the avid shopper, including the Whataweek of Deals. According to an email sent from Whataburger, these deals include 20% off tops and tees with the code APPAREL20 (through November 25). Some of the items you might see in their store online for this special include a 2021 Christmas sweater, an orange and white pajama set, youth tees in Whataburger themes, a “Whataburger is my happy place” tee, a variety of adult tees in different Whataburger themes, a long-sleeve tee with a W on it and other long sleeve tees in different varieties, and more. If you order more than $100 on their website, you’ll get free shipping. Whataburger’s store also offers grocery products (not currently on special) that include the brand’s mustard, ketchup, spicy ketchup, jalapeno ranch, pancake mix, and honey BBQ.

Whataburger also has some great food specials too, although they aren’t specifically for Thanksgiving. Right now the Hatch Green Chile Bacon Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations. It comes with a large bun, two large patties, American cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon, and mayonnaise.

Whataburger’s also offering Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches too for a limited time. So if you’re wanting chicken on Thanksgiving, this can be a fun option. These come in grilled, spicy, or regular varieties. They have a Brioche bun, Monterey Jack cheese, green chiles, bacon slices, and mayonnaise.

Whataburger also has the chocolate mint shake right now for a limited time.

All of your favorite Whataburger items are still available if you’re wanting those instead of a limited-time offer. That includes all their burgers, chicken items, and breakfast items from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies