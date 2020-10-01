Whatchamacallit on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses 9/30/2020

The Whatchamacallit is one of the craziest costumes The Masked Singer has ever produced — but who is inside that furry festival of fun? Last week, we met the Sun, the Giraffe, the Snow Owls, the Dragon, and Popcorn, and this week, the Whatchamacallit took the stage alongside the Gremlin, the Baby Alien, the Crocodile, the Seahorse, and the Serpent.

Here’s what we learned about the Whatchamacallit during the episode and the best guesses for his identity so far:

The Masked Singer Whatchamacallit Clues

Before he performed “I Wish” by Skee-Lo, the Whatchamacallit’s clue package included a candy world with rainbows and jello molds where he talked about being “magical, mythical … jazzy and snazzy and full of pizzazzy.” He also dropped a Dancing With the Stars reference and said he could “buzz with the bees and swing from the keys,” with a black panther in the background. The package ended on a cuckoo clock with a 4.0 and a turntable as the 4 and 10 on the clock.

And the super-sized preview of the season gave a clue for the Whatchamacallit that read, “Some might say that my career had a magical start.”

FOX has told us that the season four contestants combined have “one Golden Globe win, four Golden Globe Nominations, one BAFTA win, eight Billboard wins, seven BET award wins, one Lifetime Achievement Award, four Teen Choice Awards, three People’s Choice Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, six Emmy nominations, and seven NAACP award nominations.”

Their combined net worth is almost $400 million, they’ve appeared in three Broadway shows, they’ve earned 25 multi-platinum records, five Grammy wins, four college degrees, one honorary degree, two of them are New York Times bestselling authors, they have over 64 tattoos, they have 15 marriages, nine divorces, and 28 children, they have seven gold medals, 13 other medals and trophies, three world records, 10 Hall of Fame inductions, five Super Bowl appearances, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So, which ones of those belong to the Whatchamacallit?

Whatchamacallit on The Masked Singer Top Guesses

Nicole Scherzinger guessed that the “keys” clue meant Alicia Keys and guessed Swizz Beats, Robin Thicke thought maybe it was Tyler, the Creator, and Ken Jeong made an actual serious guess with NBA star Damian “Dame” Lillard. All of those were excellent guesses, but we think it’s someone else.

We think it’s LMFAO singer Redfoo and here’s why. He is definitely a “magical” and “pizzazzy” artist and he appeared on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. He is a DJ (the turntable), there is talk online about him being a 4.0-rated tennis player, and he said the 2010 hit he had with David Guetta, “Gettin’ Over You,” was “magic.”

Redfoo was a popular choice for last season’s Thingamajig, which turned out to be NBA star Victor Oladipo. And one fan thinks the Giraffe is Redfoo. Will Redfoo turn out to be anybody on season four?

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

