When is the 2021 ‘Love Island’ Finale?

After a season of ups and downs, dumping and recouplings, it’s almost time for the final episode of “Love Island.”

Of the original cast, only five islanders remain. The other three remaining contestants arrived after the day one coupling ceremony, some sooner than others. So who is left, who is likely to win, and when does the final episode of “Love Island” season three air?

Read on to find out.

When is the ‘Love Island’ Season Finale?

The final two-hour episode of “Love Island” USA premieres on Sunday, August 15 at 9 PM Eastern on CBS and Paramount Plus.

You can vote for your favorite couple tonight, at 10 PM Eastern time and then again at 10 PM Pacific time. Voting periods last half an hour. If you haven’t already registered to vote via the “Love Island” app, be sure to do so now.

How Does the Final Vote Work?

During the final episode, the couple with the most votes from the public will be announced. But, the drama doesn’t end there. Each person in the winning couple will be handed an envelope. Only one of the envelopes guarantees a $100,000 prize.

The lucky winner can choose to keep all the money themselves or split it with their partner.

Which Couples Are Still in the Running?

Plenty of islanders have come and gone since the season three premiere on July 7, but only four couples now remain.

First, there’s Will and Kyra who have been together since almost the beginning and faced their fair share of difficulties. Both the other Islanders and the viewers at home have concerns about this couple’s future. The trouble began when Will kissed someone else, Florence Mueller, during the Casa Amor twist.

Some of the women in the villa, including Trina and Shannon, expressed their concerns that Will isn’t as invested in the relationship as Kyra is.

i was gonna say kyra and will gonna break up like a week after they leave the island but he is scared of commitment so it wouldnt even be a break up#loveislandusa — carlos (@witlocrikey) August 11, 2021

Next, there’s Korey and Olivia, two members of the original cast. Korey and Olivia both pursued other people in the villa before coupling up with each other. Korey had strong feelings for Florita and Olivia took a chance on Will when things weren’t progressing with Javonny, but Will wasn’t interested. Once Olivia returned from Casa Amor, she began pursuing Korey.

Jeremy and Bailey and Alana and Charlie are the newer couples in the villa. Have they spent enough time together to convince the viewers to vote for them as their favorite couple?

Who Has the Best Chance of Winning?

It’s going to be a real nail-biter of a finale as there’s no obvious winning couple. Although Will and Kyra have the most history, the Twitter challenge showed that some fans think the couple isn’t actually all that strong. Even Kyra’s father admitted he’s concerned Will isn’t all in on their relationship.

Olivia and Korey are both fan-favorites. They’ve been around for the entire season, have made a good impression on viewers, and have worn their hearts on their sleeves. However, they’re new as a couple and often seem more like friends.

So who will it be? Olivia & Korey, Will & Kyra, Jeremy & Bailey, or Alana & Charlie? Tune in to the finale on Sunday, August 15 at 9 PM Eastern to find out.

