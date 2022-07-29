Where To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Near Me for July 29, 2022

Tonight’s Mega Millions lottery has skyrocketed to be worth at least $1.1 billion dollars. It’s one of the largest jackpots in the history of Mega Millions. Lines might be long, but you’ll likely want a ticket today. But how do you know where to buy a Mega Millions ticket near you? Read on for details.

Map of Where to Buy a Mega Millions Ticket

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 each (with an additional $1 if you choose the Megaplier option.) To win the jackpot, you need to match five white ball numbers and one yellow Mega Ball. You can pick these individually or choose the Easy Pick/Quick Pick option to have the numbers automatically chosen for you.

Most convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores sell Mega Millions tickets, and the cutoff time can vary from 15 minutes before the draw to an hour before the draw. If you’re running close to the deadline, you might want to call ahead to find out if your location is selling tickets.

You can visit Mega Millions’ map here to find out exactly where tickets are sold in your state. A list for each state is also included in the next section.

A State-by-State List of Where to Buy Tickets

Here’s a state-by-state list of where to buy Mega Millions tickets, according to Mega Millions or local sources. Please note that Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah still do not sell Mega Millions tickets within the states.

Alabama: Mega Millions is not played here.

Alaska: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Arizona: Find a retailer here.

Arkansas: See where to play or find a ticket vending machine here.

California: California has more than 23,000 locations. Find the one near you here.

Colorado: Check how lucky your local retailer has been here.

Connecticut: Find out where to play here, including lottery ticket vending machines and KENO monitors.

Delaware: Go here to see where to buy a ticket nearby and see a map.

Florida: Enter your ZIP code here to find where tickets are sold near you.

Georgia: Skip the retail store and buy online on Georgia’s official lottery site here.

Hawaii: Mega Millions is not sold here.

Idaho: Find a retailer here.

Illinois: Skip the line and buy online on Illinois’ website here.

Indiana: See a map and list here.

Iowa: Most convenience stores and gas stations will let you play, but call first to confirm. Find a retailer here.

Kansas: Find a retailer here.

Kentucky: Skip the lines and buy online here.

Louisiana: Here’s where to play.

Maine: Enter your ZIP or town/city to find a location near you here.

Maryland: Find a retailer using the map or searching by ZIP here.

Massachusetts: Go here to see where to play near you, both agents and KENO locations.

Michigan: Save the time and buy online. Scroll down to Mega Millions and click “Buy Now.”

Minnesota: Find a retailer here.

Mississippi: Mega Millions is not played here.

Missouri: Search for retailers here.

Montana: Find a retailer here.

Nebraska: Find a retailer by ZIP or city here.

Nevada: Mega Millions is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: Skip the lines and buy online on the homepage here.

New Jersey: Find a retailer and see a map here. Search by ZIP or city within 5 miles.

New Mexico: The official website simply notes: “Lottery tickets are available at many grocery, gas and convenience stores.”

New York: Find a retailer here.

North Carolina: Find locations near you by ZIP code or county here.

North Dakota: The official website notes: “The Lottery has over 400 licensed retailers across the state – Look for the Lottery jackpot sign in the store window. If a retailer is open for business and at the retailer’s discretion, a ticket can be purchased seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. CT. Locations (PDF)”

Ohio: Find a retailer near you here. There are more than 9,000 in Ohio, including 1,400 KENO monitor locations.

Oklahoma: Many gas stations and convenience stores will sell tickets. Find a retailer here.

Oregon: To find a retailer, click here.

Pennsylvania: See a map and find locations within one mile by your address, city, or ZIP here.

Rhode Island: Find a retailer on the homepage by using the green “Find a Retailer” box near the bottom of the webpage.

South Carolina: Find a retailer here.

South Dakota: Find a retailer here.

Tennessee: See where to play here and enter your ZIP at the top.

Texas: Find a retailer by ZIP here.

U.S. Virgin Islands: See a list of retailers here. They include K-Mart stores, MoneyGram locations, the Richmond Post Office, Scotia Bank, Pueblo Supermarkets, and more.

Utah: Mega Millions is not played here.

Vermont: See a map of locations, a list, or find the closest agent or WinStation near you by City or ZIP here.

Virginia: You can subscribe and play online here. Or find a retailer by ZIP or locality here.

Washington: Find where to play here.

Washington D.C.: Just visit the homepage here and scroll down to the bottom of the page to find the “Where to Play” section.

West Virginia: Enter your ZIP or city to find a close retailer here.

Wisconsin: Find a list of retailers by city or ZIP here.

Wyoming: Find a retailer here.

