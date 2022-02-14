Where Is Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Today?

The sometimes dysfunctional love story between Eminem and Kim Mathers hooked fans and has kept them wondering for years.

Eminem’s long-time love interest, and the mother of his daughter Hailie Jade, has been in and out of his life since he was just 15 years old. Now fans are wondering where is Kim Mathers (maiden name Kim Scott).

Here’s what you need to know:

Eminem & Kim Met and Began Dating When They Were in High School

Eminem has always been tight-lipped about what was happening in his personal life, most of what we know stems from the lyrics from his songs and rare interviews either he or Kim have done through the years.

According to Complex, Eminem and Kim first met “when he was 15 and she was 13. He was standing on a table with his shirt off rapping LL Cool J’s ‘I’m Bad.'” What happened next is reported in two ways, Some report that Kim and her sister ran away from hom and went to live with Eminem and his mother but Eminem’s wiki fandom site says Eminem “found out about the girls’ living condition and took them into his home, where he lived with his mother.” Either way, they moved in together and that’s when their on-again, off-again relationship began.

Kim gave birth to their daughter on December 25, 1995, and they married in 1999, at the height of Eminem’s popularity. They divorced in 2001.

The reason for the split, according to Kim, was a false cheating allegation that led to assault charges. According to the Daily Mail, Eminem showed up to a bar where Kim was and hit a man (John Guerra) with an unloaded gun.

He was “sentenced to two years’ probation and banned from possessing a gun or any other weapon and ordered to pay $5,000 in compensation for his crime and a $2,500 fine,” according to the outlet.

“My husband came up to Hot Rocks to check up on me,” Kim wrote to the Detroit Free Press, according to Ranker. “Why is still unknown to me because if I was to cheat on him, it wouldn’t be in a neighborhood bar where he knows I am. Had he asked any questions before he flew off the handle, he would have realized that everyone with me were only friends. The fact that he just jumped to conclusions has gotten him and myself in trouble.I would also like to state, since my husband has had no problem trying to make me look like an unfaithful wife, that every time I find a picture of him with other women, or read in magazines that he’s involved with “groupies,” I don’t go and show up where he is making a huge scene and getting our faces put all over the TV and papers. I have always taken his word on things and stood by his side.”

Sometime in 2002, Eminem told Rolling Stone “I would rather have a baby through my penis than get married again.”

Eminem & Kim Remarried Briefly in 2006 & Divorced Just 3 Months Later

Eminem did marry again.

In 2006 he and Kim reconciled and got exchanged vows once again.

“Marshall and Kim Mathers were married tonight in a small, private ceremony at Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich.,” Dennis Dennehy, Eminem’s rep told People in January 2006. “Family and close friends were in attendance, including members of D-12, 50 Cent, Obie Trice, and members of G-Unit. D-12 rapper Proof (real name: DeShaun Holton) was best man.”

They split just three months later, according to Rolling Stone, who reported on the split at the time.

The divorce settlement agreement was not disclosed.

The pair reportedly remained civil following their second divorce, so much so that in 2010 rumors spread the pair had reconciled again. Eminem shut those rumors down through his rep in February 2010.

“Contrary to false rumours spread by unreliable tabloids, Marshall and Kim Mathers are not romantically reunited in any way, nor are they expecting a child together,” the statement read according to National Ledger. “They are a divorced couple who share custody of their daughter and maintain a friendly relationship.”

Kim in Attempted Suicide 2021 After the Death of Her Mother

On August 11, 2021, TMZ reported that “emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person” at Kim’s home on July 30.

According to the outlet, “Kim was so combative she had to be restrained by deputies … and was so violent, paramedics were unable to check her vitals.” Sources told TMZ that “it appeared Kim had cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor.”

This was the second reported suicide attempt made by Kim. The Detroit Free Press reported a suicide attempt 20 years prior, according to UPI archives.

The Daily Mail reported that Kim had recently lost her mother, Kathy Sluck, and had “penned a heartbreaking tribute saying she wished she’d died instead of her” just days before her attempted suicide.

