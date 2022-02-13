Where Is the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Taking Place?

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will take place in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium where its home team, the Los Angeles Rams, face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022.

The star-studded performance will feature hip-hop artists Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. In a Super Bowl first, according to NBC Chicago, the halftime show will also feature American Sign Language performances by deaf musicians Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes.

“This year we are blowing the roof off the concept of collaboration,” Adam Harter, Senior Vice President of Media, Sports and Entertainment at PepsiCo, said in a press release. “Along with the NFL and Roc Nation, we continue to try and push the limits on what fans can expect during the most exciting 12 minutes in music; this year’s superstar line-up is sure to deliver a mind-blowing performance.”

With the Super Bowl kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, NBC Sports is estimating the halftime show will begin between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. It is expected to last for approximately 12 minutes.

Dr. Dre assembled the other performers for the 2022 halftime performance at Super Bowl LVI. Pepsi teased what’s to come with a nearly four-minute trailer entitled “The Call,” in which the group is summoned to SoFi stadium.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in the NFL’s announcement. “I’m grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Pepsi Marketing Vice President, Todd Kaplan, added, “Artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were at the forefront of the West Coast hip hop revolution, so to be able to bring them back to LA, where it all began alongside Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will prove to be an epic, unforgettable celebration of the impact hip hop has today.”

The announcement reported the group has a collective 43 Grammy awards and 22 Number one Billboard albums

This Is the 1st Super Bowl in Los Angeles in Almost 30 Years

SoFi stadium is home to not only the Los Angeles Rams but also the Chargers. It will serve as the venue for Super Bowl LVI, marking the first time in almost 30 years that the sporting event will take place in the Los Angeles area, according to the NFL.

As SportingNews.com reported, the stadium opened on September 8, 2020. It will be able to expand capacity for the big game to 100,240. The stadium also features a 70,000 square foot video board.

SoFi Stadium will also be involved in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games’ opening and closing ceremonies. It is in contention to host the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

