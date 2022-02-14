Where to Buy Heart Shaped Pizzas for Valentine’s Day 2022

Today is Valentine’s Day 2022! If you’re wanting to eat at home tonight or grab some delicious food to-go, then you may be wanting to celebrate with a heart-shaped pizza. The good news is that there are a lot of different options for you this year.

Pizza Hut Is Selling a Heart-Shaped Pizza

Pizza Hut is offering a heart-shaped pizza this year for Valentine’s Day. This year, the pizzas are being sold through February 14, Delish reported. Price and availability could vary by location, but in many locations a one-topping will cost $11.99. For $16.99, you can get the pizza with a chocolate chip cookie or brownie.

Papa John’s Is Offering a Heart-Shaped Pizza

Let us handle the cooking this Valentine’s Day. Get our Heart-Shaped Pizza and Double Chocolate Chip Brownie bundle for just $17.99! But you better hurry, this offer expires when stores close Monday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1L5NVBCUt5 — Papa John's Cincinnati (@papajohnscincy) February 10, 2022

Many Papa John’s locations are offering heart-shaped pizzas again this year. The one-topping pizza costs $11 and arrives unsliced, Delish reported.

Papa John’s website notes: “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a Heart-Shaped pizza on our signature thin crust.”

Note that it may not be available at all locations.

Papa Murphy’s Is Offering a Heart-Shaped Pizza

This pizza is a MUST for this weekend! 😍Spread the love with a delicious HeartBaker pizza from Papa Murphy's! 🍕https://t.co/QmQVJ2dseb — Fresh Living (@KUTVFreshLiving) February 11, 2022

If you prefer to bake your pizza at home, Papa Murphy’s is offering a heart-shaped pizza through Valentine’s Day in either cheese or pepperoni. It’s called the HeartBaker Pizza and it’s available for a limited time at participating locations.

California Pizza Kitchen Is Offering a Heart-Shaped Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen is offering a Sweet Deal for Two available through Valentine’s Day to-go. NBC Los Angeles reported that this deal includes an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert. You can request your pizza in a heart shape for a limited time at participating locations.

Additional Locations

Pizano’s has nationwide shipping available for its frozen, heart-shaped pizza through the end of February. There’s a heart-shaped pizza package two-pack for $69.99 or a Valentine’s Day special four-pack plus one free for $99.99. The two-pack let’s you get one heart-shaped pizza in deep dish cheese, along with a second pizza in your preferred style. The four-pack special includes one free heart-shaped pizza along with four pizzas of your choice.

Mountain Mike’s also offers a heart-shaped pizza with one-topping.

Boston’s is also selling a heart-shaped pizza through February 14.

Marco’s has a heart-shaped pizza (one-topping) for $9.99 with the code HEART999.

Donato’s also sells a heart-shaped pizza through February 14. It’s served uncut “so we don’t break your heart,” they note. You can build your own when ordering and choose the toppings. You can also add some Valentine Twists dessert with your order for an extra special treat.

Detroit Style Pizza Co. also has a three-pack heart-shaped pizza for sale. These are shipped for $79. The pizza is thick crust with brick and mozzarella cheese and Sicilian sauce.

Lou’s is selling a heart-shaped pizza and a heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie. These are shipped for $63.99 and you can choose between a cheese or sausage pizza. The website notes, “This is the same recipe as the famous chocolate chip cookie pizza served in the Lou Malnati’s pizzerias.”

Don’t forget to check your local pizza restaurants too, if you prefer to support local small businesses. Some may also be offering heart-shaped pizzas on Valentine’s Day as a way to celebrate the holiday.

