Where To Buy Powerball Tickets Near Me for October 29, 2022

Tonight’s Powerball lottery has skyrocketed to be worth at least $825 million dollars. This makes it one of the largest Powerball drawings in history, so there’s going to be a huge interest today in getting tickets. Lines might be long, but you’ll likely want a ticket today. But where do you go to buy a Powerball ticket near you? Read on for details.

Most Convenience Stores & Grocery Stores Sell Tickets

Typically, you can go to any grocery store, gas station, convenience store, or grocery store to buy a Powerball ticket. It’s a good idea to call first and make sure they’re selling them, but you can usually get tickets at any of these locations.

It only costs $2 to play, and an additional $1 if you choose the Powerplay option. At most gas stations and convenience stores, you’ll be able to buy a ticket from the cashier. Some grocery stores may require that you go to their service counter to buy a ticket rather than the cashier, but that can vary by location.

If you don’t want to pick the numbers yourself, just ask the cashier for a “Quick Pick” ticket, and your numbers will be randomly picked for you. If you want to pick your own numbers, you’ll need to fill out a Powerball card first with the numbers you choose. Sometimes these are at a separate location near the cashier, so you can have the card ready and buy the ticket fast once you get to the counter.

Powerball Has a ‘Where to Play’ Section on Its Website

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, according to Powerball’s website.

The site offers one way to discover where you can buy tickets near you. Simply go to the homepage here and, if on desktop, look at the righthand column below the countdown. There’s a section called “Where to Play” and a dropdown menu where you can choose your state. It will then take you to your state’s lottery webpage. You may still have to search for where to buy tickets, so we’re offering more details in the section below.

Here’s a State-by-State List of Where You Can Buy Tickets for Powerball

Powerball tickets are sold anywhere Mega Millions tickets are sold, so you can use Mega Millions’ map here to find out exactly where tickets are sold in your state. Or scroll through the list of states below, which includes links to where you can search for ticket-selling locations near you.

Alabama: Powerball is not played here.

Alaska: Powerball is not sold here.

Arizona: Find a retailer here.

Arkansas: See where to play (including ticket vending machines) here.

California: California has a list of locations near you here.

Colorado: Check how lucky your local retailer has been here. This list also doubles as a list of locations that sell tickets.

Connecticut: Find out where to play here.

Delaware: Go here to see where to buy a ticket, along with a map of locations.

Florida: Enter your ZIP code here to find locations.

Georgia: Buy online on Georgia’s official lottery site here.

Hawaii: Powerball is not sold here.

Idaho: Find a retailer here. This link also includes a handy map.

Illinois: Buy online on Illinois’ website here.

Indiana: See a map and list of retail ticket locations here.

Iowa: Find a retailer here.

Kansas: Find a retailer here. The link also includes a helpful map.

Kentucky: Skip the lines and buy online here.

Louisiana: Here’s where to play. This link also includes a map to help you.

Maine: Enter your ZIP or town/city to find a ticket location near you here.

Maryland: Find a retailer using the map or searching by ZIP here.

Massachusetts: Go here to see where to play near you, both agents and KENO locations. The link also includes a helpful map.

Michigan: Scroll down to Powerball and click “Buy Now.”

Minnesota: Find a retailer here.

Mississippi: Find out where to play (including a helpful map) here.

Missouri: Search for retailers here.

Montana: Find a retailer here. This link also includes a map to help you.

Nebraska: Find a retailer by ZIP or city or county here.

Nevada: Powerball is not played in this state.

New Hampshire: Buy online on the state lottery’s homepage here.

New Jersey: Find a retailer and see a map here. Search by ZIP or city within 5 miles.

New Mexico: The official website simply notes: “Lottery tickets are available at many grocery, gas and convenience stores.” This applies to both Powerball and Mega Millions, along with local lottery tickets.

New York: Find a retailer here. This includes a map to find a location near you.

North Carolina: Find locations near you by ZIP code or county here. There’s also a helpful map.

North Dakota: The official website notes: “The Lottery has over 400 licensed retailers across the state – Look for the Lottery jackpot sign in the store window. If a retailer is open for business and at the retailer’s discretion, a ticket can be purchased seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. CT. Locations (PDF)”

Ohio: Find a retailer near you here. The website notes: “Currently there are more than 9,800 Ohio Lottery Retailers throughout the state. Chances are, someone’s selling a winning ticket just around the corner from you.”

Oklahoma: Find a retailer here, searching a map by city, ZIP, or name.

Oregon: To find a retailer, click here. Search by retailer name, city, ZIP, or map.

Pennsylvania: See a map and find locations within one mile by your address, city, or ZIP here.

Rhode Island: Find a retailer on the homepage by using the green “Find a Retailer” box at the bottom of the webpage.

South Carolina: Find a retailer here.

South Dakota: Find a retailer here, with a helpful map.

Tennessee: See where to play here and enter your ZIP at the top. The page also has a full list of locations.

Texas: Find a retailer by ZIP here.

U.S. Virgin Islands: See a list of retailers here.

Utah: Powerball is not played here.

Vermont: See a map of locations and a list here.

Virginia: You can subscribe and play online here. Or find a retailer by ZIP here.

Washington: Find where to play here.

Washington D.C.: Just visit the homepage here and scroll down to the bottom of the page to find the “Where to Play” section.

West Virginia: Enter your ZIP or city to find a close retailer here.

Wisconsin: Find a list of retailers by city or ZIP here.

Wyoming: Find a retailer here.

